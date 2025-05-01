S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Date: 28 - 29 October 2025
Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
The global energy landscape is undergoing uncertainties driven by the complex interplay of pricing, integration of energy sources, and sustainable future. The industry is looking to navigate the challenges and unlock new opportunities in this evolving environment.
S&P Global Commodity Insights is excited to present the Asia Gas Markets Conference 2025 on October 28-29, to be held during Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). The event continues to shape discussion on the industry’s transformation. This year’s agenda addresses a comprehensive insights of evolving LNG trends and trade flows, integration of gas with power and low carbon energy, and the role of renewable energy in the region. Join the discussion with the industry leaders, representing producers, buyers, traders, and policymakers.
What to Expect:
High-level C-Suites from the public and private sector
Engaging in panel discussions with C-level suites and senior executives of industry leaders
Deep-dive commodity and regional presentations
Unparallel networking opportunities
Themes on the Horizon:
AGM 2025 will address the critical themes influencing the gas and power industry, such as:
Geopolitical tensions, energy security and integration in Asia
The role of Asia in the supply chains of LNG, Hydrogen and Ammonia to global markets
Navigating collaborative strategies and investments of the LNG market dynamics
The rise of LNG as a sustainable marine fuel
Gas and power supply chains and innovations in Asia’s decarbonization
Role of natural gas as the low carbon sources in the energy transition
Secure your spot for 2025 Asia Gas Market Conference today:
*Special discount: Register 3 pax and get 1 pax complimentary*
Super early bird promotion expires on August 22nd!
Duration: 1.5 days
Add to calendar
+65 6530 6430
Visit www.siew.gov.sg to see the full lineup of the Singapore International Energy Week. Enjoy early-bird rates for EMA-led events at https://register.siew.gov.sg/, with promo code: SIEWEBR_25