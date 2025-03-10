S&P Global Offerings
February 1-3, 2026
The Aluminum Symposium is the premier annual event for the aluminum industry, delivering critical insights on market dynamics, sustainability, and innovation. Join your industry peers from across North America and beyond to explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of aluminum.
2025 Aluminum Symposium Content Highlights:
Register by October 10 and save $600
Early Bird Rate: $1,695
Standard Rate: $2,095