Where the industry takes shape

The Aluminum Symposium is the premier annual event for the aluminum industry, delivering critical insights on market dynamics, sustainability, and innovation. Join your industry peers from across North America and beyond to explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of aluminum.

2025 Aluminum Symposium Content Highlights:

  • Market Outlook – Global and U.S. supply/demand trends and forecasting
  • Aluminum Pricing – What’s driving volatility, premiums, and contract shifts
  • Trade Flows & Supply Chain – Tariffs, logistics, and international sourcing challenges
  • Global Influences – China, EU policy, and macroeconomic headwinds
  • Demand Growth – Automotive, aerospace, defense, and packaging trends
  • Sustainability – Recycling, circularity, and low-carbon production
  • Innovation – New tech in smelting, processing, and manufacturing
  • Buyer Perspectives – Procurement strategy and material availability
  • Scrap & Secondary Markets – Availability, pricing trends, and competitiveness vs. primary aluminum
  • Capital & M&A – Investment outlook, consolidation, and private equity views
  • Keynotes & Fireside Chats – Executive-level insight from major industry leaders and decision-makers
Sign Up Early and Save

Super Early Bird rate: $1,495

Register by October 10 and save $600

 

 

Early Bird Rate: $1,695

Standard Rate: $2,095

For registration assistance, contact