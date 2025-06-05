S&P Global Offerings
Content by Commodity
S&P Global Commodity Insights provides comprehensive aluminum market prices, data, analysis, news, events, and forward-looking intelligence for energy traders, analysts, utilities, and investment professionals making critical decisions in this rapidly evolving commodity landscape.
We provide comprehensive and timely information on aluminum, including historical and spot prices. We also provide real-time data, allowing market participants to monitor price fluctuations and trends as they occur. Whether for energy traders, analysts, or stakeholders interested in the market, our resources ensure that you stay informed about aluminum prices today.
Live price updates (real-time data) + comparison with historical averages