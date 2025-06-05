Ready to learn more? Contact us.

S&P Global Commodity Insights provides comprehensive fertilizers market prices, data, analysis, news, events, and forward-looking intelligence for energy traders, analysts, utilities, and investment professionals making critical decisions in this rapidly evolving commodity landscape.

Fertilizers Prices & Data

We provide comprehensive and timely information on fertilizers, including historical and spot prices. We also provide real-time data, allowing market participants to monitor price fluctuations and trends as they occur. Whether for energy traders, analysts, or stakeholders interested in the market, our resources ensure that you stay informed about fertilizers prices today.

Current Fertilizers Prices

Live price updates (real-time data) + comparison with historical averages

Historical Fertilizers Prices

Long-term overview of historical prices + key influential events

Fertilizers Spot Prices

Explanation of spot pricing + current spot prices and their relevance

Fertilizers Price Forecasts

Quantitatively derived forward curves + key risk metric calculations

Fertilizers Price Assessments

Our range of fertilizers price assessments and benchmarks provides critical insights into the current state of the fertilizers market. We also offer detailed information on the methodologies and specifications that underpin our assessments, ensuring transparency and reliability.