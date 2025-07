Senior Research Analyst

Xi Wang is a Sr. Research Analyst with the Powertrain and Compliance Forecasting team.

Xi joined S&P Global(now part of S&P Global) in July 2018 with 12-year research experience on energy and environmental policy. Prior to joining S&P Global, Xi's areas of focus include policy design, policy impacts analysis, and life cycle assessment for clean transportation systems. At S&P Global Mobility, Xi specializes in global compliance regulations, including U.S. CAFE and GHG emissions, EU vehicle CO2 emissions, and China CAFC and NEV. Xi holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from Tsinghua University in China, and a Ph.D. degree in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.