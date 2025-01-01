S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Environmental Research & ESG Modeling at S&P Global Sustainable
Ling-Wei Chung is a principal economist, Research Advisory Specialty Solutions teams at S&P Global Market Intelligence and specializes in the Greater China and Asia region.
Ling-Wei Chung is responsible for econometric modeling, economic forecasting, and risk analysis for several Asian economies, including Hong Kong (SAR),Taiwan, Macau (SAR), and the Philippines. Her other duties include Chinese regional forecasts and modeling, as well as the Global Macroeconomic Group's data and forecast quality.
Ling-Wei received a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma.