Climate Scientist – Consultant

Tom, an independent scholar and owner of Climate and Weather LLC, boasts a distinguished 42-year career at NOAA. Serving as Director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, he also chaired the US Global Change Research Program (2011-2016). Holding a B.S. in meteorology from Northern Illinois University and an M.S. from the University of Wisconsin, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2002.

A prolific author with over 200 peer-reviewed articles, he's a leading figure in climate research. Karl played key roles in five Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessments, contributing to the IPCC team awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. Recognized as a fellow by the American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union, he received numerous accolades, including Presidential Rank Awards and the AMS “Soumi Award.” Elected AMS President in 2007, Karl's contributions extend to leading U.S. National Climate Assessments and serving on National Academy Committees.