Senior Scientist at The Climate Service

Tim's work focuses on developing physical hazard models related to extreme weather and climate. Prior to S&P Global, Hall was a staff scientist for 20 years at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, where he worked in climate change research. Hall has over 60 peer-reviewed publications and was a lead author on the 2017 National Climate Assessment Report. As part of his research, Hall developed a tropical cyclone hazard model, which Sustainable1 now uses to assess the climate evolution of hurricane hazard. He also served as consultant to the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and several risk modeling companies, reinsurers, and ILS investors.

Tim holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Cornell University