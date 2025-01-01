Kimberly Drouin

Climate Scientist

Kim's work revolves around modeling physical hazards in the climate space. Currently, her research focuses on developing new wildfire, drought, and tropical cyclone models. Prior to S&P, Drouin was a Postdoctoral Associate at Duke University, working on large-scale patterns of climate variability and the Atlantic Overturning circulation. Drouin has co-authored seven peer-reviewed publications. In 2022, Drouin served on a panel to update the American Geophysical Union’s (AGU) position statement on ocean research and education.

Kim holds a PhD in Earth and Ocean Sciences from Duke University.