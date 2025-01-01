S&P Global Sustainable1

Kimberly Drouin

Climate Scientist

Kim's work revolves around modeling physical hazards in the climate space. Currently, her research focuses on developing new wildfire, drought, and tropical cyclone models. Prior to S&P, Drouin was a Postdoctoral Associate at Duke University, working on large-scale patterns of climate variability and the Atlantic Overturning circulation. Drouin has co-authored seven peer-reviewed publications.  In 2022, Drouin served on a panel to update the American Geophysical Union’s (AGU) position statement on ocean research and education.

Kim holds a PhD in Earth and Ocean Sciences from Duke University.