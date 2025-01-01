Head of Environmental Research and ESG Modelling

With 20+ years of experience in environmental research and data strategy, James Salo is the Head of Environmental Research and ESG Modeling at S&P Global Sustainable1, a leading provider of ESG data, analytics, and insights. He leads a team of experts who maintain, enhance, and extend the information eco-system of corporate environmental data available to clients and support the organization's ESG modeling and quantitative research needs.

James is passionate about helping investors, companies, and policymakers understand and manage the environmental risks and opportunities in their portfolios, supply chains, and operations. He has a PhD in Environmental Science and Policy from Oxford University, where he focused on the measurement of corporate environmental performance and how these data are used within financial markets. He also has a BA and an MA in Environmental Science and Policy from Clark University. He has published multiple papers and articles on topics such as greenhouse gas accounting, environmental finance, sustainability and investing, and ecosystem service valuation. He is a recognized leader and innovator in his field, with specialties in environmental performance metrics, and environmental and carbon footprint analysis.