Danielle Montagne

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
S&P Global Sustainable1
Climate Scientist
Danielle's work focuses on developing hazard models related to extreme weather events and investigating the economic impacts of climate events. She has contributed to multiple research projects including prediction of drought events, wildfire conditions, probabilistic distributions of climate hazards, and temperature effects on GDP projections. Danielle recently graduated from Duke University with a Ph.D. in Sociology.