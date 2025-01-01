Alexandria Jones, Ph.D.

Climate Scientist

Alex is a climate scientist whose work currently focuses on extreme heat hazards. Prior to working at S&P Global, Alex completed her PhD in Earth and Climate Sciences at Duke University, where she studied the role of oceanic plankton in sequestering carbon from the atmosphere.

Alex has co-authored nine peer-reviewed publications and in her PhD work she spent more than three months at sea collecting data in remote regions including the sub-arctic North Pacific, North Atlantic, and Western Antarctic Peninsula.