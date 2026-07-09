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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Partnering to advance trusted sustainable finance intelligence. Connecting how capital is raised, deployed, and protected. AI-built data at a scale and quality the market hasn't seen before.
Issuance, deployment, and resilience still sit in separate places, reported on different timelines, in different formats, to different standards.
Together with Arctal, we're changing that.
33,000+ instruments. 4,000+ issuers. Use-of-proceeds, impact metrics, and a proprietary avoided emissions calculation.
25,000+ companies, structured against a 15-category ICMA-aligned taxonomy. Spent, committed, planned, all source-linked.
15,000+ companies across the S&P Global BMI. Four pillars: exposure, governance, investment, opportunity.
Used in combination, they trace capital from how it's raised, to how it's spent, to how it's protected.
Every dataset is built by Arctal's agent-based AI system. It turns unstructured disclosures, frameworks and filings into structured data, with every point linked back to its source and continuously refreshed.
Arctal's agent-based AI covers 45,000+ entities across 85 sectors, drawing on 124,000+ source documents. Every data point is traceable to its origin and continuously refreshed. What once took a year now takes a week.
Screen for transition credibility and high-impact investments.
Quantify portfolio impact with audit trails to source.
Link physical exposure to adaptation action.
Benchmark issuances, identify refinancing opportunities.
S&P Global Energy
"Clients need to see the whole picture. Where capital is raised, where it's deployed, and how it stands up to physical climate risk. That's what this partnership delivers."
An AI-native data company turning unstructured climate disclosures into structured, high-quality datasets, continuously, at scale.