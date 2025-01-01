Sarah Aird

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Sustainable1
Executive Management
Sarah is Marketing Director at Trucost, part of S&P Global.
Sarah is responsible for Trucost’s events, press, website and marketing communications. She also runs Trucost’s information partner programme which aims to support organisations in providing environmental information and guidance to their stakeholders.
Sarah holds a degree in Natural Sciences and Marketing from the University of Bath.