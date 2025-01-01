Lauren leads S&P Global’s sustainability business, empowering markets with sustainability intelligence to make confident business and financing decisions around evolving energy transition, climate and sustainability risks and opportunities. She is an industry leader, early pioneer and globally recognized expert in the field of sustainable finance. She is a regular speaker and commentator at internationally renowned events including Davos, is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy Nexus and a member of the Taskforce for Nature Related Financial Disclosures.

Prior to joining S&P, Lauren was a member of the board and senior management team of Trucost, a pioneering environmental economics business. She was instrumental in growing the business from start-up to its market leading position. She was part of the board team that sold Trucost to S&P Dow Jones Indices in 2016 and was selected for the core start up leadership team creating the Sustainable1 business in 2020.

Lauren’s early career was in the fund management industry and at the UK Government’s Department for International Development working on the Millennium Development Goals. She is the Chair of the Sumatran Orangutan Society and a member of the Board of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. Lauren holds a BA & MA from Cambridge University in Archaeology & Anthropology and an MSc in Anthropology & International Development from the London School of Economics.