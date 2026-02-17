Looking to Learn More?

Verisk and S&P Global Energy Horizons are partnering to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate catastrophe exposure intelligence, enabling lenders, insurers and asset owners to factor coverage into forward‑looking climate risk models for US real estate. This groundbreaking partnership introduces a new industry benchmark for quantifying the financial impact of insurance coverage on near-term and future climate events.

Insurance-Adjusted Loss Intelligence with Postal-code Precision

Climanomics, S&P Global Sustinable1 physical climate risk platform, now integrates Verisk Insurance Coverage Factors (ICFs) across North America. This feature allows users to pivot from modelling general physical damage to quantifying projected insured vs. uninsured losses, bringing location specific insight to climate scenario planning including US coastal regions. 

Unlocking Climate Adjusted Credit and Portfolio Insight

Stress‑test mortgages, real assets, and portfolios; analyze the financial impact of climate hazards; and view insured versus retained risk at a granular level, enabling more effective mitigation and strategic planning.

By marrying Verisk’s ICF data within Climanomics’ climate‑risk scenario modelling capability, we now deliver the first insurance‑adjusted, postal code‑level view of financial exposure across North America—empowering lenders, investors and regulators to anticipate real‑world loss, protect capital and drive resilient strategies.

