Delivering insurance-adjusted modelling for climate risk.
Verisk and S&P Global Energy Horizons are partnering to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate catastrophe exposure intelligence, enabling lenders, insurers and asset owners to factor coverage into forward‑looking climate risk models for US real estate. This groundbreaking partnership introduces a new industry benchmark for quantifying the financial impact of insurance coverage on near-term and future climate events.
Climanomics, S&P Global Sustinable1 physical climate risk platform, now integrates Verisk Insurance Coverage Factors (ICFs) across North America. This feature allows users to pivot from modelling general physical damage to quantifying projected insured vs. uninsured losses, bringing location specific insight to climate scenario planning including US coastal regions.
Stress‑test mortgages, real assets, and portfolios; analyze the financial impact of climate hazards; and view insured versus retained risk at a granular level, enabling more effective mitigation and strategic planning.
Move beyond generic risk scores. Integrate ICF into your Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) calculations to see how uninsured losses impact a borrower's ability to repay.
Identify "insurance deserts" where low coverage ratios amplify the financial impact of climate events, allowing for more informed divestment or hedging strategies.
Meet the increasing demands of regulated climate stress testing (such as CCAR or ECB-style mandates) with defensible, third-party data that accounts for actual risk mitigation levels.
Shift from reporting "Potential Physical Damage" to "Actual Financial Exposure," providing a clearer picture for stakeholders and LPs.
By marrying Verisk’s ICF data within Climanomics’ climate‑risk scenario modelling capability, we now deliver the first insurance‑adjusted, postal code‑level view of financial exposure across North America—empowering lenders, investors and regulators to anticipate real‑world loss, protect capital and drive resilient strategies.