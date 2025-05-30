The UAE Climate Law is a legal framework aimed at mitigating climate change impacts through the management of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It mandates that all emission sources, including public and private entities, monitor, report, and verify their GHG output, enhancing accountability and public awareness.

Supporting UAE Vision 2030, the law encourages lower emissions and cleaner energy while aiding climate risk planning. Effective from May 30, 2025, it imposes penalties for non-compliance, marking a shift to legal obligations for businesses. This law underscores the UAE's commitment to sustainability and climate action.