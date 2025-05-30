S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Navigating the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects
The UAE Climate Law is a legal framework aimed at mitigating climate change impacts through the management of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It mandates that all emission sources, including public and private entities, monitor, report, and verify their GHG output, enhancing accountability and public awareness.
Supporting UAE Vision 2030, the law encourages lower emissions and cleaner energy while aiding climate risk planning. Effective from May 30, 2025, it imposes penalties for non-compliance, marking a shift to legal obligations for businesses. This law underscores the UAE's commitment to sustainability and climate action.
Source: S&P Global, [June 2025]. For illustrative purposes.
Entities are required to monitor emissions, report climate-related data, and implement mitigation strategies. The UAE Climate Law also mandates alignment with national climate targets and sectoral guidelines.
We empower organizations on their sustainability reporting journey with robust data insights, specialist analyst support and streamlined workflow tools. Our comprehensive services begin with an assessment of your operational structure, sustainability strategy, and climate data, helping you to efficiently meet the UAE Climate Law disclosure requirements.
We energize your compliance efforts by evaluating readiness, conducting GHG inventory assessments, and helping you accurately measure Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Additionally, our Sustainability Academy Program enhances your internal capabilities with modular ESG training and certification. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into these offerings and how they can elevate your sustainability efforts:
Due diligence on the present state of company policies, frameworks and processes related to sustainability, particularly climate-related aspects.
Conduct a comprehensive gap assessment against the UAE climate law’s reporting requirements and identify measures to ensure full alignment.
Prepare for establishing a credible and verifiable GHG baseline, including data collection and alignment with industry-accepted standards and methodologies.
Develop a roadmap to implement measures to close any identified gaps, improve sustainability performance, and establish corporate best practices.
Familiarize and upskill teams on key ESG concepts to raise awareness and build trust with your community of internal stakeholders.
Identify emissions reduction options like CCUS, Energy Efficiency and Renewables or determine measures to neutralize residual emissions via Carbon Offsets.