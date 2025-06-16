Learn more about the Sustainability Starter Pack.

Kickstart your Sustainability Journey

More than ever, companies are looking to understand which sustainability issues present the greatest risk and opportunity to their business – across their own operations and supply chains – and effectively report them to stakeholders.

Our Sustainability Starter Pack provides a comprehensive solution to help companies measure their GHG emissions, understand material ESG topics, and report their sustainability performance in line with well-recognized global reporting frameworks and peer disclosure practices.

Discover a Holistic Approach

Assess Materiality

Develop Disclosure Report

Collect Data

Benchmark Performance

Quantify Footprint

Focus on the Right Issues

Identify the sustainability issues that present risk and opportunity to your business with globally accepted sustainability frameworks.

Understand your Performance

Collect relevant data, develop reporting metrics, and compare to peers.
 

Fulfil Regulatory Requirements

Ensure disclosure meets regulatory requirements and aligns to best practice standards.

Extend sustainability performance analysis across the full value chain

For many companies, supply chains are the largest source of risk. They also typically constitute an opaque, complex web of globally dispersed suppliers outside a company’s direct span of control.

We’re trying to change this by offering companies a complete profile of supply chain performance and risk exposure quantified across all suppliers and spend categories. This makes it possible to quickly quantify and prioritize high-risk suppliers and commodities.

Use our robust data and analytics to:

  • Establish baseline performance and set targets

  • Manage supply chain risks and develop sustainable supply chain programs

  • Communicate to customers and investors how risks are being managed

