Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Research & Insights
Get started on your sustainability reporting journey with a starter pack that provides a holistic view.
More than ever, companies are looking to understand which sustainability issues present the greatest risk and opportunity to their business – across their own operations and supply chains – and effectively report them to stakeholders.
Our Sustainability Starter Pack provides a comprehensive solution to help companies measure their GHG emissions, understand material ESG topics, and report their sustainability performance in line with well-recognized global reporting frameworks and peer disclosure practices.
Identify the sustainability issues that present risk and opportunity to your business with globally accepted sustainability frameworks.
Collect relevant data, develop reporting metrics, and compare to peers.
Ensure disclosure meets regulatory requirements and aligns to best practice standards.
For many companies, supply chains are the largest source of risk. They also typically constitute an opaque, complex web of globally dispersed suppliers outside a company’s direct span of control.
We’re trying to change this by offering companies a complete profile of supply chain performance and risk exposure quantified across all suppliers and spend categories. This makes it possible to quickly quantify and prioritize high-risk suppliers and commodities.
Establish baseline performance and set targets
Manage supply chain risks and develop sustainable supply chain programs
Communicate to customers and investors how risks are being managed