Tap into expertise, workflow tools, and data insights to monitor sustainability metrics within your private investment portfolio.
Private markets participants face unique challenges in building investment or reporting programs around sustainability or environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Accurate sustainability metrics for privately held companies and assets are not readily available and must be gathered, standardized, stored, and analyzed for reporting.
Limited data, rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks, and nuanced reporting issues create numerous additional challenges for general partners, even as investors are dramatically increasing their demands for detailed reporting.
We help private investment fund managers make informed investment decisions with insights into sustainability at all stages of the private asset lifecycle, from investment screening and due diligence to portfolio management. This includes tools to help efficiently collect, analyze, and benchmark data and report to investors and other stakeholders.
Increase transparency during deal sourcing and due diligence with unique data on private companies, climate-related risks, and more.
Collect critical sustainability data about your investments with workflow tools and managed services from Novata and iLEVEL.
Centralize sustainability data from public and private investments and make it accessible and useful across the firm.
Better understand your impact, get custom sustainability assessments, and simplify reporting to investors and regulators.
Streamline your data collection, analysis, and reporting with Novata and iLEVEL. Novata, an ESG data collection workflow solution built for the private markets, integrates with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s iLEVEL portfolio monitoring software to create a central source of truth.
Define the metrics to collect, access support and guidance from an expert team with extensive knowledge of ESG reporting frameworks.
Portfolio companies and other data contributors have access to a modern, intuitive interface, live client support, and multi-user functionality.
Through integration into iLEVEL, ESG data is highly visible within the firm, easy to access, and available for reporting to investors and regulators in flexible formats.