Private markets participants face unique challenges in building investment or reporting programs around sustainability or environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Accurate sustainability metrics for privately held companies and assets are not readily available and must be gathered, standardized, stored, and analyzed for reporting.

Limited data, rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks, and nuanced reporting issues create numerous additional challenges for general partners, even as investors are dramatically increasing their demands for detailed reporting.

We help private investment fund managers make informed investment decisions with insights into sustainability at all stages of the private asset lifecycle, from investment screening and due diligence to portfolio management. This includes tools to help efficiently collect, analyze, and benchmark data and report to investors and other stakeholders.