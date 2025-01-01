Ready to start your SFDR reporting journey?

What is the SFDR?

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation was put in place by the European Union to set out how financial market participants have to disclose sustainability information in order to help investors support sustainability objectives and make informed choices. Focused on increasing transparency and consistency in the financial sector, SFDR defines sustainability-related disclosures for financial products.

Our EU SFDR solution helps financial market participants assess and disclose the sustainability alignment of their products with comprehensive coverage of the mandatory and opt-in Principal Adverse Indicators (PAIs) for over 20,000 public and private companies across 464 business activities.

Climate and other environment-related indicators

Social and employee, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and anti-bribery matters

Indicators applicable to investments sovereigns and supranationals

Indicators applicable to investments in real estate assets

Insights

