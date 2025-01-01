Ready to start your PCAF reporting journey?

Speak to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

What is PCAF?

PCAF is a global partnership of financial institutions that work together to develop and implement a harmonized approach to assess and disclose the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their loans and investments. The harmonized accounting approach provides financial institutions with the starting point required to set science-based targets and align their portfolio with the Paris Climate Agreement. PCAF enables transparency and accountability and has developed an open-source global GHG accounting standard for financial institutions.

PCAF public consultations on methods and guidance

Learn about S&P Global’s contribution to tackling year-on-year changes in absolute financed emissions in the Inventory Fluctuations Discussion Paper.
Learn More

Our Approach

As Principal Founding Data Partner to PCAF, S&P Global provides industry leading data and expertise to support financed, insured and facilitated emissions solutions across asset classes. We offer emissions content covering public, private, sovereign, real estate, project, automotive and other asset classes, combined with powerful cross-referencing, financial, portfolio analytics and other solutions to streamline our customers' workflows at scale.

PCAF Foundation Pack

Kickstart your emissions analysis with our PCAF Foundation Pack. S&P Global powers financed, insured and facilitated emissions analysis across asset classes, providing sustainability data to PCAF signatories representing more than 20 trillion USD in total assets.

Listed Equity & Corporate Bonds​; Business Loans & Unlisted Equity​; Sovereign Debt

  • Off-the-shelf data on emissions and financials for 16,000+ public companies (99% of global market capitalization), 3.9 million+ private companies, and 170 sovereign nations.
  • Can be paired with custom analytics​ ​

Retail Mortgages and Commercial Real Estate​

  • Custom analytics using asset energy consumption, geo- and fuel-specific grid emissions, and company asset energy use information​

Project Finance​

  • Custom analytics using life cycle analysis principles and actual project physical data​

Motor Vehicle Loans​

  • Custom analytics using vehicle- and/or fleet-based analysis based on actual vehicle data (fuel, fuel efficiency, lifetime, etc.) and emissions factors.​

Related Solutions

tracker_darkened

ESG Regulatory Tracker

In this recurring series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key environmental, social and governance regulatory developments and disclosure standards from around the world.
Learn More

Insights