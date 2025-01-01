S&P Global Offerings
PCAF is a global partnership of financial institutions that work together to develop and implement a harmonized approach to assess and disclose the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their loans and investments. The harmonized accounting approach provides financial institutions with the starting point required to set science-based targets and align their portfolio with the Paris Climate Agreement. PCAF enables transparency and accountability and has developed an open-source global GHG accounting standard for financial institutions.
As Principal Founding Data Partner to PCAF, S&P Global provides industry leading data and expertise to support financed, insured and facilitated emissions solutions across asset classes. We offer emissions content covering public, private, sovereign, real estate, project, automotive and other asset classes, combined with powerful cross-referencing, financial, portfolio analytics and other solutions to streamline our customers' workflows at scale.
Kickstart your emissions analysis with our PCAF Foundation Pack. S&P Global powers financed, insured and facilitated emissions analysis across asset classes, providing sustainability data to PCAF signatories representing more than 20 trillion USD in total assets.