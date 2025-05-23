Energy markets have been through an unprecedented amount of upheaval over the past 5 years, despite all this upheaval a notable structural change has clearly emerged in the energy markets and systems where many governments are linking energy transition with domestic energy security, and domestic industrial policy.

And while we see that a key technology has been identified for sustainable mobility - electric vehicles - we're forecasting multiple challenges, and this is where the opportunity comes in.

In this clip we are joined by Dan Klein, Head of Future Energy Pathways, S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Anoop Desai, Executive Director, Head of Sustainable Mobility, S&P Global Mobility, as we focus on market opportunities related to sustainable energy and sustainable mobility.

Featuring:Lauren Smart, Dan Klein, Anoop Desai