The transition to a sustainable future offers market opportunities at unprecedented speed and scale, alongside complex environmental, corporate governance, human capital, policy, and regulatory risks.
At S&P Global we’re working hard to complete the data puzzle, and we believe it’s important to provide transparency on the progress and commitments that companies are making in the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive feature.
Watch this video where Steven Bullock, Managing Director, Global Head of Research & Methodology, S&P Global Sustainable1, digs into the data stories provided within our Transition Tracker.
Featuring: Lauren Smart, Steven Bullock
The transition to a sustainable future offers market opportunities at unprecedented speed and scale, alongside complex environmental, corporate governance, human capital, policy, and regulatory risks. The S&P Global Transition Tracker provides essential clarity bringing together analytics and outlooks from across S&P Global business divisions.