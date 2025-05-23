The transition to a sustainable future offers market opportunities at unprecedented speed and scale, alongside complex environmental, corporate governance, human capital, policy, and regulatory risks.

At S&P Global we’re working hard to complete the data puzzle, and we believe it’s important to provide transparency on the progress and commitments that companies are making in the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive feature.

Watch this video where Steven Bullock, Managing Director, Global Head of Research & Methodology, S&P Global Sustainable1, digs into the data stories provided within our Transition Tracker.

Featuring: Lauren Smart, Steven Bullock