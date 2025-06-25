ON THIS PAGE

Why measure climate, environmental & sustainability attributes of a portfolio?

Incorporating climate, environmental, and sustainability data into portfolio workflows allows investors to align their investments with their values while potentially mitigating risks related to climate change and regulatory shifts. Sustainable investing could enhance long-term returns, as companies that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria often demonstrate resilience and adaptability amid global challenges.

Additionally, as consumer preferences increasingly favor sustainable products and practices, businesses that adopt these principles are more likely to succeed. Thus, assessing sustainability attributes is essential for any forward-thinking investment strategy.

What types of climate, environmental & sustainability portfolio analytics does S&P Global offer? 

Environmental & Climate Portfolio Analysis on S&P Capital IQ Pro

S&P Capital IQ Pro is a web-based platform that provides an unrivaled breadth and depth of data, productivity tools, and news and research. Use its streaming market monitoring dashboard, data visualization tools, and search capabilities to uncover relevant insights faster. The Environmental & Climate Portfolio Analysis module on S&P Capital IQ Pro covers eight key thematic areas: 

The Portfolio Management and Screener tools on S&P Capital IQ Pro enable additional portfolio assessments using other climate, environmental, and sustainability datasets available on the platform, such as Business Involvement Screens and Nature & Biodiversity Risk Data.

Sustainability Portfolio Analytics Services

The Sustainability Portfolio Assessment Service combines our extensive sustainability datasets and multi-asset class portfolio analytics with hands-on support from our experienced analysts to deliver cutting-edge analytics tailored to your needs.

We cover Listed Equity, Corporate & Sovereign Fixed Income, Private Equity & Business Loans, and Mortgages & Commercial Real Estate in line with frameworks such as TCFD. Our Sustainability Portfolio Analytics Service areas include: 

You will be supported by a dedicated project team who will manage the full engagement and present a data-rich report to you during a workshop with your key stakeholders alongside a data file containing the underlying data used to generate the results.

Why choose S&P Global for climate, environmental, and sustainability portfolio analytics? 

S&P  is trusted by thousands of clients globally. We create value for our customers with industry-leading content, continuous innovation, integration with financial, market and industry data, and state-of-the-art technology. Our advantages include:

We are a trusted partner

S&P Global solutions build on over 100 years of history, deep experience working with thousands of clients globally, and our commitment to meeting our clients where they are on their journey. 

We solve financially-material workflows

We understand that sustainability does not exist in a vacuum, but rather that our solutions enrich a wider information puzzle that includes financial, market and industry data.

We focus on technology

We leverage AI and empower our clients with state-of-the-art platform, data feed and cloud technologies that are robust, secure and scalable to deliver the insights our clients need.

We offer exceptional content

We offer an exceptional breadth and depth of solutions on the energy transition, sustainability and climate, spanning data, research, insights, opinions and indices.

We invest in innovation

Sustainability is a dynamic and fast-moving field and S&P Global invests massively to stay at the forefront of innovation across our content, technology and customer excellence.

How can you learn more?

To learn more about how S&P Global is supporting clients with climate, environmental & sustainability portfolio analytics, or to learn more about these solutions, view below resources:

