S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Measure key climate, environmental and sustainability attributes of your portfolio for investment decisions, portfolio management, stakeholder reporting and more.
Incorporating climate, environmental, and sustainability data into portfolio workflows allows investors to align their investments with their values while potentially mitigating risks related to climate change and regulatory shifts. Sustainable investing could enhance long-term returns, as companies that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria often demonstrate resilience and adaptability amid global challenges.
Additionally, as consumer preferences increasingly favor sustainable products and practices, businesses that adopt these principles are more likely to succeed. Thus, assessing sustainability attributes is essential for any forward-thinking investment strategy.
Environmental & Climate Portfolio Analysis on S&P Capital IQ Pro
S&P Capital IQ Pro is a web-based platform that provides an unrivaled breadth and depth of data, productivity tools, and news and research. Use its streaming market monitoring dashboard, data visualization tools, and search capabilities to uncover relevant insights faster. The Environmental & Climate Portfolio Analysis module on S&P Capital IQ Pro covers eight key thematic areas:
Quantify the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and intensity apportioned to your portfolio and its holdings using the latest available data.
Measure the environmental risks, opportunities, and impacts from greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water use, waste, land & water pollutants, air pollutants, and natural resource use associated with your portfolio.
Determine your portfolio’s exposure to stranded fossil fuels assets by highlighting companies operating in extractive industries and companies with disclosed fossil fuels reserves.
Analyze company and portfolio-level fossil fuels and renewable energy generation activities and compare the overall alignment of your portfolio’s energy generation with a 2-degree scenario.
Analyze your portfolio's Environmental, Social and Governance & Economic performance across holdings and industries.
Inform TCFD reporting, risk management, and investment strategies by analyzing companies’ exposure to physical risk from climate change under varying future scenarios.
Analyze your portfolio's alignment to 2°C or well below 2°C carbon budget scenarios using Sectoral Decarbonization Approach (SDA), and the Greenhouse Gas Emissions per unit of Value Added (GEVA) methodologies.
Understand potential earnings at risk from carbon pricing on a portfolio level. The analysis is the calculation of the Unpriced Carbon Cost, which is defined as the difference between what a company pays for carbon today and what it may pay at a given future date.
The Portfolio Management and Screener tools on S&P Capital IQ Pro enable additional portfolio assessments using other climate, environmental, and sustainability datasets available on the platform, such as Business Involvement Screens and Nature & Biodiversity Risk Data.
The Sustainability Portfolio Assessment Service combines our extensive sustainability datasets and multi-asset class portfolio analytics with hands-on support from our experienced analysts to deliver cutting-edge analytics tailored to your needs.
We cover Listed Equity, Corporate & Sovereign Fixed Income, Private Equity & Business Loans, and Mortgages & Commercial Real Estate in line with frameworks such as TCFD. Our Sustainability Portfolio Analytics Service areas include:
Calculate your carbon footprint and intensity alongside their key sector and company drivers.
Quantify your environmental impact across 6 KPIs (e.g., Water).
Assesses nature-related impacts and dependencies across your portfolio.
Assess the risks from emissions embedded in fossil fuel reserves and your energy mix.
Assess your alignment with the goal to limit global warming to well below 2C.
Explore the impact of potential climate policy action through future carbon pricing scenarios.
Quantify your risk exposure and potential financial impact of 8 hazard types (e.g. Flooding) against 4 IPCC scenarios.
Calculate your Taxonomy eligible and aligned revenues.
Understand your Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) Indicators.
Assess the potential positive impact of your green labelled bonds.
Analyse your ESG performance and its key drivers.
You will be supported by a dedicated project team who will manage the full engagement and present a data-rich report to you during a workshop with your key stakeholders alongside a data file containing the underlying data used to generate the results.
S&P is trusted by thousands of clients globally. We create value for our customers with industry-leading content, continuous innovation, integration with financial, market and industry data, and state-of-the-art technology. Our advantages include:
S&P Global solutions build on over 100 years of history, deep experience working with thousands of clients globally, and our commitment to meeting our clients where they are on their journey.
We understand that sustainability does not exist in a vacuum, but rather that our solutions enrich a wider information puzzle that includes financial, market and industry data.
We leverage AI and empower our clients with state-of-the-art platform, data feed and cloud technologies that are robust, secure and scalable to deliver the insights our clients need.
We offer an exceptional breadth and depth of solutions on the energy transition, sustainability and climate, spanning data, research, insights, opinions and indices.
Sustainability is a dynamic and fast-moving field and S&P Global invests massively to stay at the forefront of innovation across our content, technology and customer excellence.
To learn more about how S&P Global is supporting clients with climate, environmental & sustainability portfolio analytics, or to learn more about these solutions, view below resources: