Incorporating climate, environmental, and sustainability data into portfolio workflows allows investors to align their investments with their values while potentially mitigating risks related to climate change and regulatory shifts. Sustainable investing could enhance long-term returns, as companies that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria often demonstrate resilience and adaptability amid global challenges.

Additionally, as consumer preferences increasingly favor sustainable products and practices, businesses that adopt these principles are more likely to succeed. Thus, assessing sustainability attributes is essential for any forward-thinking investment strategy.