Need essential sustainability intelligence?

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

What is the UNGC Screening Dataset?

The UNGC Screening Dataset is a one stop screening solution that helps investment managers, bankers and non-financial corporates assess whether companies are aligned with the 10 UN Global Compact (UNGC) Principles. It provides clear, actionable UNGC alignment labels like Not Aligned, Watchlist, or No Flag plus principle-level flags (P1–P10) across Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption, and controversial weapons involvement indicators. These outputs support breach identification, engagement prioritization, exclusionary screening, and regulatory reporting (e.g., SFDR).

How UNGC Screening Works?

UNGC Screening produces those labels and flags by combining two evidence streams:

  • Controversy monitoring: Uses evidence from Sustainable1’s Controversies Dataset to track company conduct related to Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption issues.
  • Business involvement screening (BIS): Uses BIS to identify involvement in controversial weapons.

These inputs are translated into consistent screening signals that map to the relevant UNGC principles, enabling the dataset to stay current while remaining usable in investment, risk, and corporate workflows

Why Choose Our UNGC Screening Dataset?

Key Features

  • UNGC Alignment label: Not Aligned / Watchlist / No Flag
  • Principle-level flags: P01–P10
  • Theme-level flags: Human Rights, Labor, Environment, Anti-Corruption
  • Case-level support: Controversy Involvement Label (Major/Severe), Case Details
  • Weapons involvement indicator: Based on controversial weapons involvement (BIS)

Coverage

  • Covering an estimated 24,000 companies (from a starting coverage of 16,500 entities) across the Sustainable1 Controversies Dataset and Business Involvement Screens universes, refreshed daily to stay on top of evolving UNGC risks and maintain timely oversight.

How does UNGC Screening identify misalignment with the UN Global Compact Principles?

The dataset monitors company conduct using evidence from the Sustainable1 Controversies Dataset and Business Involvement Screens, flagging potential misalignment across Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption principles:

How Can Our UNGC Screening Dataset be Used?

Principle Level Flags

Frequently Asked Questions for UNGC Screening Dataset

Related Solutions