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Daily UN Global Compact screening signals for exclusions, engagement, and due diligence.
The UNGC Screening Dataset is a one stop screening solution that helps investment managers, bankers and non-financial corporates assess whether companies are aligned with the 10 UN Global Compact (UNGC) Principles. It provides clear, actionable UNGC alignment labels like Not Aligned, Watchlist, or No Flag plus principle-level flags (P1–P10) across Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption, and controversial weapons involvement indicators. These outputs support breach identification, engagement prioritization, exclusionary screening, and regulatory reporting (e.g., SFDR).
UNGC Screening produces those labels and flags by combining two evidence streams:
These inputs are translated into consistent screening signals that map to the relevant UNGC principles, enabling the dataset to stay current while remaining usable in investment, risk, and corporate workflows
The dataset monitors company conduct using evidence from the Sustainable1 Controversies Dataset and Business Involvement Screens, flagging potential misalignment across Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption principles:
Use UNGC flags to systematically identify and exclude companies that may be misaligned with UNGC Principles supporting mandate compliance and consistent portfolio rules.
Prioritize stewardship by using watchlist signals to identify companies that may be at risk of misalignment and trigger engagement, escalation, or enhanced monitoring.
Apply UNGC Screening as an index rule set to build and maintain screened indices supporting transparent, repeatable index inclusion/exclusion decisions.
Monitor counterparties and holdings for emerging UNGC-related risks to support reputational risk management, risk committees, and timely escalation.
Screen suppliers and third parties for potential UNGC misalignment to strengthen procurement decisions and ongoing supply chain risk controls.
Leverage standardized UNGC screening to target compliance with the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and other due diligence directives enabling investors and companies to evidence, document, and report alignment with international norms and sustainability standards.