Controversy Screening: Our proprietary news scraping technology scans hundreds of thousands of articles daily, and internally developed AI models de-duplicate, cluster, and synthesize news to surface the most relevant emerging cases for review. This synthesized news feeds directly into our Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) workflow, where controversies are screened and scored using a consistent, rules-based process. Human analysts then validate severity, link each case to the relevant UNGC Principle(s), and document supporting evidence with “as of” dates, ensuring transparency and audit readiness. If a company has:

Severe controversy linked to one or more UNGC principles - Not Aligned

Major controversy linked to one or more UNGC principles - Watchlist

Medium & minor controversies linked to one or more UNGC principles – No Flag