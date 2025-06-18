S&P Global Offerings
More precisely align investment values with investment strategy with an in-depth assessment of company business activities.
Informed by meticulous tracking of the business activities, products and services that companies are involved in, our Business Involvement Screens provide detailed assessments of common areas of investor concern pinpointing the precise level of involvement, from production to operations and distribution, to inform values-based investment strategies.
With broad coverage across global market benchmarks, our analytics assess the percentage of revenues a company derives from values-based business activities to create tailored revenue thresholds for tailored investment screening.
Over 17,000 companies with coverage across a range of indices including: