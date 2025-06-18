Need essential sustainability intelligence?

Talk to a Specialist

ON THIS PAGE

Discover Precision Tracking of Company Business Activities

Informed by meticulous tracking of the business activities, products and services that companies are involved in, our Business Involvement Screens provide detailed assessments of common areas of investor concern pinpointing the precise level of involvement, from production to operations and distribution, to inform values-based investment strategies.

Access Broad Coverage

Where Coverage Meets Detail

With broad coverage across global market benchmarks, our analytics assess the percentage of revenues a company derives from values-based business activities to create tailored revenue thresholds for tailored investment screening.

Coverage

Over 17,000 companies with coverage across a range of indices including:

  • S&P 500
  • S&P 1200
  • S&P Global Large Mid
  • S&P 400 Mid Cap
  • S&P SmallCap 600 Scored & Screened Index
  • BSE 100
  • S&P/NZX 50
  • S&P/ASX 300
  • Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Diversified Index
  • TOPIX
  • S&P China 500
  • S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index

Detail

  • Insightful description of values-based business activity involvement
  • Significant ownership involvement if relevant
  • Volume of revenues derived from a business activity, product, or service
  • Significant ownership thresholds/ranges
  • Percentage of revenues
  • Sources of evidence and information
  • Revenue percentage thresholds/ranges