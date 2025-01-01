The Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards (ASRS), developed by the Australian Accounting Standards Board, align with the International Sustainability Standards Board’s framework to deliver mandatory climate-related financial reporting for large businesses and financial institutions. In September 2024, legislation enabling these disclosures was passed, with the first reporting period starting 1 January 2025. On 31 March 2025, ASIC issued final guidance to support compliance. Company directors must declare reports comply with the Corporations Act 2001, including the mandatory AASB S2 climate standard.