Helping Australian business align with international climate-related financial reporting
The Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards (ASRS), developed by the Australian Accounting Standards Board, align with the International Sustainability Standards Board’s framework to deliver mandatory climate-related financial reporting for large businesses and financial institutions. In September 2024, legislation enabling these disclosures was passed, with the first reporting period starting 1 January 2025. On 31 March 2025, ASIC issued final guidance to support compliance. Company directors must declare reports comply with the Corporations Act 2001, including the mandatory AASB S2 climate standard.
Source: S&P Global, [August 2025]. For illustrative purposes.
Climate-related financial reporting will be mandatory for certain entities that prepare a financial report under Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001 and meet relevant criteria outlined under section 292A of the Act, including:
Entities meeting at least two of three size criteria (revenue, assets, employees)
National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) reporters
We empower organizations on their sustainability reporting journey with robust data insights, specialist analyst support and streamlined workflow tools. Our comprehensive services begin with an assessment of your operational structure, sustainability strategy, and climate data, helping you to efficiently meet the ASRS reporting requirements.
Conduct a comprehensive gap analysis against ASRS reporting requirements and identify priority focus areas.
Quantify & develop Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions inventories aligned with global standards.
Enhance sustainability-related governance structures and build the foundation for long-term sustainability.
Identify and manage climate-related risks & opportunities to build business resilience.
Define a clear, forward-looking transition plan with insights into climate strategies and actions.
Prepare report structures aligned with ASRS guidelines, enabling clear communication of sustainability information.
Building on these foundations, we also support companies in developing sustainability strategies that ensure regulatory compliance, strengthen investor confidence, and provide a competitive edge through proactive risk management and integration. At the same time, we help organizations establish clear pathways and milestones for achieving net-zero emissions, aligning their metrics and targets with international frameworks and global best practices.
Familiarize and upskill teams on key climate and sustainability reporting concepts to raise awareness and build trust with internal stakeholders. This can include:
E-learning modules tailored for your company
On-Site or Virtual workshops
Board of Director Training on Sustainability Topics
Internal or External engagement support
Companies need to identify and execute on strategies involving the mainstream and emerging clean energy technologies that can accelerate emissions reduction. Clean Energy Technology Market Insights offers in-depth and granular actionable energy market insights on the technology turning points including clean energy supply chain, outlooks, solar PV technology, batteries and energy storage, hydrogen and renewable gas, carbon sequestration, and other clean energy technologies.