S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
31 Mar, 2023
March is Women's History Month. To mark the occasion, we’ve been interviewing women CEOs and executives from across industries and around the globe. In our final episode in this special series of the ESG Insider podcast, we hear from three women leaders from very different backgrounds.
We talk with Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission. She talks about the importance of ensuring women have a seat at the table when designing energy and infrastructure policies.
We speak to Alethia Jackson, Senior Vice President for ESG and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer for the U.S. at Walgreens Boots Alliance, a healthcare, pharmacy and retail company with a presence in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Alethia shares her experience leading during the pandemic and helping her company bring the COVID-19 vaccine to local communities — which she said required trust-building, communication and collaboration.
And we hear from Jessica Economos, Vice President for Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion at Wolters Kluwer, a Dutch information, software solutions and services company with operations around the globe. She explains how approaches to diversity and equity can vary by region, but respect and inclusion are universal.
"What resonates regardless of country is inclusion: How we treat others, how we respect others, how we treat and respect our customers and our vendors," Jessica tells us.
You can listen to previous episodes in our Women in Leadership podcast series here.
Listen to our episode on S&P Global CERAWeek here.
Read recent research from S&P Global on women in leadership here.
And here.
Photo source: Getty Images
Copyright ©2023 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.