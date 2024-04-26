S&P Global Offerings
26 Apr, 2024
As part of our ongoing ‘Women in Leadership’ series of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re speaking with women CEOs and leaders from across industries and around the world to understand their path to the top.
In today’s episode, we talk with Piyajit Ruckariya
Piyajit describes how her leadership style has changed significantly over a career that started in investment banking. In the CEO role at Sappe, she tells us she leads with a focus on teamwork and empathy, which she says “creates the playground for our company to be able to play together, experiment together.”
She talks about building the company into a global brand and being named one of Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen in 2023. And she explains why women hold around 60% of senior management positions at Sappe, a figure that is significantly higher than global averages.
Read the latest research on gender diversity in leadership from S&P Global Sustainable1 here.
Listen to our 2023 Women in Leadership podcast series here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
