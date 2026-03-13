Why major companies are backing product-level carbon accounting

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13 March, 2026
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re talking to Carbon Measures CEO Amy Brachio.
Carbon Measures is a business-led coalition launched in 2025 with a goal to establish consistent product-level carbon intensity standards and a ledger-based carbon accounting framework. Amy explains how measuring carbon intensity at the product level will drive market-based solutions to reduce emissions at the lowest cost.
“We're looking at, how do you unlock the demand such that the products that we need to be sold — lower carbon emission steel, lower carbon emission fuels, lower carbon emission cement — are able to be sold in a way that is profitable for the organization such that they continue to drive the investment and the scale that we need,” Amy says.
In the interview, we hear what’s on Carbon Measures’ roadmap; why Amy welcomes dialogue with existing standard-setters like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol; and how the coalition plans to grow. Current Carbon Measures members include some of the world’s largest companies across industries and geographies, such as oil and gas major ExxonMobil, big Spanish bank Santander, automaker Toyota and mining giant Vale.
“These are organizations that have invested heavily in low-carbon emission solutions,” Amy says of the coalition members. "The benefit for them is that they get to have demand for the products that they've invested in.”
Listen to our episode How GHG Protocol's emissions standards for business are evolving | S&P Global
Read reports from S&P Global Energy:
Taking stock of the carbon accounting dialogue
A roadmap to a carbon differentiated market
S&P Global’s All Things Sustainable podcast is the official podcast of Climate Week Zurich. Learn more about the inaugural Climate Week Zurich here: Climate Week Zurich | 4-9 May 2026
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