6 March, 2026
The Greenhouse Gas Protocol has developed the world's most widely used greenhouse gas accounting standards and guidance since launching in 1998 as a joint initiative of the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we unpack how GHG Protocol is now evolving — including updating its Scope 2 guidance and Scope 3 standard, launching a new ‘actions and market instruments' standard, and working with other standard-setters to create harmonization — for example, announcing a partnership with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2025.
“Historically, fragmentation in carbon accounting has been a huge problem," says Pankaj Bhatia, GHG Protocol Global Director at WRI and part of GHG Protocol’s Secretariat.
In the episode, Pankaj explains what’s ahead for greenhouse gas accounting and reporting standards and how GHG Protocol is responding to stakeholder feedback from recent public consultations.
“Climate change is not a siloed operational issue. It's a systemic issue,” Pankaj tells us. “And if the problem is systemic, the accounting system must also be systemic.”
Explore company carbon disclosure practices in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment
Further reading: GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance public consultation: S&P Global Energy Horizons submitted response
