What to expect from Climate Week NYC in 2025

There's just over one week until Climate Week NYC begins Sept. 21, and we’re diving into what to expect from the conference in a volatile year for climate action in the US.

The week includes more than 900 events across the city hosted by a range of organizations — including The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast will again be an official media partner. Register free to attend here.

In today’s episode, we’re talking with Britton Jones, Founder and CEO of The Nest Climate Campus. He discusses topics that will be in focus during Climate Week NYC and how the climate landscape has evolved this year.

"There’s a real emphasis on substance coming into Climate Week 2025,” Britton says.

Launched in 2009, Climate Week NYC convenes business leaders at the same time that government leaders and NGOs are in New York City for UN General Assembly meetings. This means many decisionmakers from the public and private sectors are in town at a key moment, just two months before the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP. This year, COP30 will take place in Brazil Nov. 10-21.

