Look Forward | Episode 8: Confronting Climate Challenges

Look Forward
11 September 2025
In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow is joined by Lindsay Hall, Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, and Terence Thompson, Chief Science Officer at S&P Global ESG Product. Together, they delve into the urgent challenges posed by climate change, exploring its immediate impacts on global weather systems and the financial risks associated with inaction.