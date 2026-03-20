The race to unlock nuclear fusion for low-carbon energy security

This episode of S&P Global’s All Things Sustainable explores nuclear fusion, a technology some in the energy industry believe could become a cornerstone of secure, affordable low-carbon power.

Our guest is Chris Mowry, CEO of Type One Energy, a company working to design and deploy a commercially viable fusion power plant. He explains the science behind fusion and how it differs from nuclear fission. He says fusion commercialization looks more achievable now than in prior decades, thanks to recent technological breakthroughs. And he says fusion can provide safe, abundant and reliable energy — if it can be commercialized at scale. Chris estimates that the global addressable market for fusion energy is nearly $1 trillion annually.

“On a global basis, there is a race today to see who is going to actually deploy the first fusion power plant in the world,” Chris says.

Type One Energy is a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a network of global CEOs across finance and industry, including S&P Global. SMI facilitates private sector diplomacy with the ambition of making sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. Over the past year, the All Things Sustainable podcast has interviewed SMI member CEOs from across industries and around the world. Listen to other interviews in the series here: Terra Carta Series | S&P Global

Chris says Type One Energy has been working with other SMI members to put together coalitions across the entire value chain needed to deploy fusion.

“We're a fusion technology company, but it needs a lot more than technology to actually be deployed,” he says. “Finance, insurance, off-takers, construction, supply chain — all of these things are needed to actually go execute any large infrastructure project and fusion power plants are no different.”

Learn more about CERAWeek 2026, the energy conference hosted by S&P Global March 23-27: CERAWeek by S&P Global | The World's Premier Energy Conference | CERAWeek

Listen to our podcast episode about the themes, like fusion, that will be covered during CERAWeek: CERAWeek sneak peek: What’s ahead for energy and sustainability | S&P Global

S&P Global’s All Things Sustainable podcast is the official podcast of Climate Week Zurich. Learn more about the inaugural Climate Week Zurich here: Climate Week Zurich | 4-9 May 2026