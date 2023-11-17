S&P Global Offerings
17 Nov, 2023
The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, gets underway at the end of November and includes a thematic program focusing on key topics on different days of the event. One of those themes is a day devoted to gender equality, and discussions will focus on topics such as why climate policy should consider gender equality and why women can be disproportionately impacted by climate change. In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we delve into the intersection of gender equality and climate ahead of the event.
We speak to Shruti Sharma, Senior Policy Advisor at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, a think tank headquartered in Canada. Shruti is based in India and has conducted research into the impact of fossil fuel subsidy reforms on women.
“The climate crisis is not gender neutral,” she tells us. “It is impacting women disproportionately more. A major reason for that is that women are traditionally responsible for securing food, water and fuel. And so when a climate crisis or event occurs, that tends to exacerbate that disproportional burden on women even more.”
We also talk to Michelle Li, Founder and Executive Director of Women and Climate, a nonprofit networking group for women interested in climate change. She explains why gender equality plays an integral part in the transition to a green economy.
“The power players and the really technical industries that are going to help us transition to a greener economy, so to speak, those are mainly led by men,” Michelle tells us. “So we have to create space for women.”
Learn about events S&P Global Sustainable1 is hosting during COP28 here.
You can read the latest research on gender diversity from S&P Global here.
Listen to all the episodes in our Women in Leadership podcast series here.
