CSO Insights: How tire giant Michelin manages sustainability across a global supply chain

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we explore how one of the world's largest tire manufacturers is working to balance profitability with sustainability across a global supply chain.

We talk with Antoine Sautenet, Chief Sustainability Officer at France-based Michelin Group, who outlines company strategies that prioritize climate, biodiversity, social equity and circularity alongside profit.

"Today it's very difficult to translate the sustainability performance into the price of our product," Antoine tells us. "So one of our challenges is to make that balance between profit and planet in order to be able to promote the right value of our product compared to our competitors."

Antoine describes how Michelin is increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials in its tires to reduce the company’s reliance on fossil fuels and other resources. And he outlines how the company works with the many smallholder farms that produce rubber for its tires to drive sustainable agriculture practices.

This interview is the latest installment in our CSO Insights podcast series, where we interview Chief Sustainability Officers around the world about how they’re navigating the changing sustainability landscape. Listen to other episodes in the series here.

Copyright ©2026 by S&P Global