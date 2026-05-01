DC Climate Week highlights data center demands and challenges for science

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01 May, 2026
The second annual DC Climate Week took place April 20-26, and in this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we’re exploring two key themes that are front and center in Washington, DC: the proliferation of data centers, and diminished federal support for science and research.
All Things Sustainable was the official podcast of DC Climate Week and in today’s episode we sit down with some of the week’s speakers to unpack the climate implications of both topics.
DC is where federal regulations and laws are passed, and DC Climate Week co-founder C'pher Gresham explains how developments in the nation’s capital often reverberate across the US and globally.
We talk with Brandon Jones, President of the American Geophysical Union, a professional society for earth and space scientists. He says waning support for science is causing major ripple effects throughout society that will require courage, connection and creativity to solve.
"We have to rethink how we're going to engage to make sure we have the future that we want and we need," Brandon says.
AI and data center demand were another big area of focus during DC Climate Week. The Northern Virginia communities around DC are home to rapid data center growth, and Udit Garg tells us how this could impact the energy transition. Udit is Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Arcadia, a global utility data and energy solutions platform. He says the current process for permitting energy and electric transmission infrastructure needs to be fixed to allow projects to come online faster to meet growing energy demand.
And we speak to Xan Fishman, Vice President of the Energy Program at DC-based think tank the Bipartisan Policy Center. Xan says energy permitting reform is one area that could garner bipartisan support in Congress.
Further listening:
California’s biggest utility talks decarbonization, climate adaptation and AI energy demands
The rise of billion-dollar US weather and climate disasters | S&P Global
All Things Sustainable is the official podcast of the inaugural Climate Week Zurich May 4-9. Learn more here: Climate week Zurich 2026 : Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity | S&P Global
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