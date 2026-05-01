DC Climate Week highlights data center demands and challenges for science

Lindsey Hall

I'm Lindsey Hall.

Esther Whieldon

And I’m Esther Whieldon.

Lindsey Hall

Welcome to all things sustainable a podcast from S&P Global. As your hosts we’ll dive into all the sustainability topics that are reshaping the business world.

Esther Whieldon

Join us every Friday for in-depth analysis and interviews with leaders around the globe. Together we’ll break down big sustainability headlines and cut through jargon.

Lindsey Hall

Last week I was in California for San Francisco climate week where I had talked to the chief estate sustainability officer of the state’s biggest utility Pacific gas and electric company in last week’s episode of podcast, we heard how PGA is approaching decarbonization, climate adaptation and growing energy demands tied to AI and data centers.

Esther Whieldon

In today’s episode we’re travelling to the east coast of the U.S. to cover key themes from the second Annual DC Climate Week, which took place April 20 through 26. All Things Sustainable was the official podcast of DC Climate Week. And today, we'll hear from some of the week's speakers about the path ahead for climate action. As we'll hear what happens in Washington, D.C. often reverberates across the U.S. and globally. D.C. is where federal regulations and laws are passed.

It's also where many stakeholders who want to influence those outcomes gather, including NGOs, think tanks, trade associations and lobbyists for companies across all sectors. And this was reflected in the DC Climate Week events I attended and the interviews I conducted. Today, we'll hear from Brandon Jones, President of the American Geophysical Union, which is a professional society for Earth and Space scientists.

Brandon outlines how diminished federal support for science in the U.S. could have lasting impacts. We'll also hear about the implications of growing energy demand from data centers to power booming AI usage. This topic comes up around the world, but it's especially visible in the Northern Virginia area just outside of Washington, D.C.

That's because Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the world, surpassing even Beijing currently, and that's according to S&P Global's 451 Research team. Northern Virginia's data hub origins go all the way back to the beginnings of the Internet. It was one of the first U.S. Department of Defense sites for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA.

To understand the implications of data center growth for the energy transition, I talked with Arcadia, a global utility data and energy solutions platform headquartered in Washington, D.C. At DC Climate Week, I also heard that federal energy infrastructure permitting laws will need to be changed to meet this growing AI demand.

In today's episode, we'll hear from Xan Fishman, Vice President of the Energy Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a DC think tank. Xan tells me why permitting reform appears to be one area where there's potential bipartisan support in Congress. First up, to set the scene, we talked to one of the co-founders of DC Climate Week, C'Pher Gresham. Okay, here's C'Pher.

C'Pher Gresham

I'm one of the co-organizers of DC Climate Week, and I've been helping organize DC Climate Week from the inception 2.5 years ago. But really, it's for the community by the community, all volunteer effort where so many different stakeholders, leaders all come together to put together a full week of events to make it all possible.

Esther Whieldon

And why is having a Climate Week in D.C. important?

C'Pher Gresham

D.C. plays an instrumental role at an international level, a national level, a regional level and also a local level on implementing climate solutions, taking climate action, influencing climate finance while also having the largest number of NGOs here in the world, a significant amount of capital being deployed from here from the World Bank, IMF, while DC locally, the D.C. government having some of the most progressive climate policies being implemented as well. D.C. was the first LEED certified city ever.

And it's not lost on me that U.S. Green Building Council that runs the LEED certification process is headquartered here in D.C. So D.C. has an unbelievably important role to play in the climate space because of the multi-stakeholders, the number of institutions and individuals that are leading the effort.

Esther Whieldon

What does success look like for you at Climate Week?

C'Pher Gresham

Success at Climate week is about creating on-ramps for new individuals. If you are a young individual at a local university having a way to join the climate movement of if you’re a seasoned professional, having worked your whole career in climate space having an opportunity to share your insights find others individuals and advocates and allies to help further your work.

And that really is the uniqueness of I think DC Climate Week is a platform that enables new and seasoned veterans of the space to come together, share lessons, share perspectives, find inspiration so that it helps empower the other 51 weeks of the year to keep the work going.

Esther Whieldon

C'Pher mentioned the IMF or the International Monetary Fund, which works to support economic growth and prosperity for its 191 member countries. He also mentions LEED. This is a green building certification program that is used worldwide and developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. C'Pher went on to describe some of the events happening in the second year of DC Climate Week as well as how the event has grown and its overarching goals. Here he is again.

C'Pher Gresham

Last year, we had 4,700 individuals who registered and turned out as of Sunday before DC Climate Week kicking off, we had 5,500 individuals registered going to events powered by 200 volunteers and over 100-plus partner organizations that are in the DC area or coming into the DC area to put these events on and to share their perspectives on what we need to do to meet the moment where we are to build the future we all want to see.

This year, we have over 240 events and those events range from sustainability tours of buildings that are then either retrofitted like the American Institute for Architects headquarters that was built in the 1970s, retrofitted to be net zero to birding tours in Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens to the Baltimore Tech meet up to a tour of the Usher community garden, a local community garden so individuals can learn about what community gardening actually is.

To also hearing from the policymakers, the CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the opening ceremony to Brandon Jones, the leader at AGU. These are the conversations that I've been hearing that people are really excited about, especially in a time where it can feel lonely doing work in climate. And when individuals are coming together to sit on panels together, to go to happy hours together, to go to lunches together, that sense of belonging connectiveness and collective action can truly drive change.

Esther Whieldon

Thank you so much for taking the time.

C'Pher Gresham

Thank you.

Esther Whieldon

C'Pher noted that DC has a significant role to play in the trajectory the U.S. and the world takes on climate change. And he said he envisions DC Climate Week providing a place for people entering the workplace as well as seasoned professionals to share lessons and find inspiration. This second annual DC Climate Week comes at a time when climate science and sustainability in the U.S. face a number of headwinds.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change and his agencies have rolled back key regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions. We've also covered on this podcast the diminished focus on climate science and data at key federal agencies. For example, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, last year stopped tracking billion-dollar scale weather and climate disasters.

We just heard C'Pher mention some of the speakers from the opening ceremony of DC Climate Week, including Brandon Jones, President of the American Geophysical Union. I sat down with Brandon shortly after he spoke at the opening ceremony, and he told me how these changes are affecting the broader scientific community.

Brandon Jones

I'm the current President of the American Geophysical Union that we refer to ourselves as AGU [agronym?]. And we're actually the world's largest professional society for Algis space scientists. We have upwards of 45,000 to 50,000 members across the world, global organization. With the cocentric circles, if we stretch that out to our other partners and stakeholders and collaborators, it's over 100,000. organizations as well as individuals, institutions, et cetera.

Esther Whieldon

So tell me what you talked about.

Brandon Jones

So I tried to leave the audience with 3 Cs, and it's courage, connection and creativity. So the courage to lean in, to stand up, to speak out to maybe do some things that we haven't done before given the turbulent times that we're in. Connections, obviously, we can't do this by ourselves. What's going on from this administration, but then environmentally is at such scale that there's no way one organization or obviously not one individual could approach what needs to be approached as far as solutions to deal with the issue.

So being collective, being collaborative, building coalitions is really what we need to do. And the third C was creativity. Reimagine everything. I've been saying this for the last couple of years. As we see our institutions, I won't say crumbling but being compromised in many ways and some of the decisions and how we operate were based on institutions being stable. Well, that instability is all through the system now. So we have to rethink how we're going to engage to make sure we have the future that we want, and we need.

Esther Whieldon

Define what you mean by institutions?

Brandon Jones

Institutions. So our social institutions, our political institutions, so not brick-and-mortar, but the ideals in which we behave as a society. So that can be through governance, that can be education, that can be belief systems, healthcare, et cetera. So those that I just named, if you think about them, they're all right now going through their own evolutionary phases.

I'll be nice to say it that way. So what does it mean then to either stabilize the institutions or stabilize portions of them? Or do the institutions need to just flatten themselves because maybe they were built on exclusive principles anyway and thinking about rebuilding, building new, and that's where that creativity and reimagining everything comes in.

Esther Whieldon

I'm sure our listeners are probably aware, but can you talk a little bit about what's happening to the scientific community and the world of sustainability and climate-related science in the United States in particular?

Brandon Jones

Yes. In the United States, in particular, over the past 15 months, these decisions that have come down from the administration don't just impact the federal part of the ecosystem as far as science is concerned, certainly climate science. It's rippling out through as I mentioned before, education systems and not just higher-ed, we are talking K-12 when we’re preparing our next environmentalist and sustainability scholars that’s hampered now.

So what does it mean for building out the earth space line workforce for the future. We just had these individuals do something remarkable as flying around the moon and coming back. We haven’t had something like that in half a century. How do we leverage that moment in this time when support for education and science is so murky and so cloudy, we have to figure out how to create signals in the middle of all of that.

So it ripples out through education, ripples out through our federal agencies and support for science and scientists who are doing a lot of climate-related work in many regards and many agencies, but it also shows up in the core research that happens at higher-ed institutions or maybe even in the private sector, et cetera.

So what are the long-term effects? What are going to be the cascade effects of this administration and the country is stepping back from the support of science funding-wise, resource-wise, but also the elevation of it as something that's important for society in general.

Esther Whieldon

And what do you think is going to be the result?

Brandon Jones

Well, science isn't going to stop. And to the academic nature of bores a vacuum. So if the lead as far as a geopolitical for science, it's going to be found somewhere else on the planet. Just because the U.S. is stepping away doesn't mean that it's going to stop. That's going to be unfortunate as far as leadership and again, opportunities for early career scientist even mid-career. Now where do they go if they’ve established the career that was based on being housed in the U.S. were relying on U.S. institutions, federal funding et cetera. All of that swept out under them. There may be other opportunities elsewhere, and they may have to seriously consider those. Now you’re talking about uprooting families and brain drain and those kinds of issues that are going to impact the American Society for some time to come.

Esther Whieldon

What countries are benefiting the most in terms of getting our scientists and our scientific knowledge?

Brandon Jones

It's too early to tell. I'm not sure if there's a benefit that I've seen.

Esther Whieldon

Which ones are absorbing our people?

Brandon Jones

It depends. I know there -- this is anecdotally, I talked to some individuals who have taken positions in European countries, there have been offers from some countries in Asia. And so I think, again, it seems like this has been going on for like 25 years and it's only been 16 months. So time will tell where the trickling will then open up into a stream of U.S. brain power going elsewhere on the planet. I hope that from an American standpoint, as an American citizen that we could dial that spick it down a bit.

But as a scientist, I'm like it's got to thrive. It's got to move forward because the solutions that come out of the science are for the global community, not just one nation. And that's why it's important for professional societies like AGU that are global societies to keep those connections so that no matter where the science is happening and those innovations are occurring, it's for the broader good.

Esther Whieldon

Well, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me. Is there anything we didn't get to that you wanted to mention?

Brandon Jones

I don't think so other than we have work to do. This isn't about us. This is about the future, and we now have an opportunity to create the future that we want.

Esther Whieldon

Thank you so much. So we've heard from Brandon how the work on science will continue despite headwinds in the U.S. But what about the path forward for the energy transition in the U.S.? As we've explored before on this podcast, rapidly growing energy demand for AI and data centers is raising questions about the potential for increased emissions. To understand how companies are approaching this growing demand, let's turn to our next guest, Udit Garg, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Arcadia. He starts off by describing what Arcadia does. Here's Udit.

Udit Garg

I'm responsible for technology at Arcadia. That includes our product and engineering efforts to build our platform. Arcadia, just a quick journey as we started as with this vision to be a new utility where we wanted to no offense utility, disintermediate them from the customers, we take over the bill and we're able to bring together all the various products and services around clean energy for the customer.

So we're the one-stop shop for solar storage, efficiency, what have you. And all you do is you pay it on your bill. We started with the product around community solar, which was very unique. It was what we call the gateway to clean energy.

And now we realize that corporates, the commercial sector is much higher bang for the buck, where a single renewable PPA for a corporate is worth 1,000 households. So we really focused our vision on serving the commercial and industrial segment and being a kind of energy solutions provider where using our data platform, we bring everything together for them.

Esther Whieldon

I asked Udit what he's hearing from clients. How are they navigating growing demand from AI and data centers? Udit mentioned PPAs or power purchase agreements. And he mentioned Dominion or Dominion Energy, a utility that operates in Virginia. Okay. Here's Udit.

Udit Garg

Yes. A lot of the data center companies are actually very deep in like complex energy math. They have large teams. They're working with us using our technology to try to manage hour by hour, what their energy usages are, what they should be paying at a marginal cost and trying to figure out a 24/7 approach to managing energy and carbon. They're also trying to forecast ahead, Dominion is releasing a new data center rate.

They want to run a series of what-if analysis to say, what will my bill be? How will my cost change if these things change? So they're taking a regulatory role here is where they want to get in there and start influencing how these prices get set. And so that's like the data center side. I think the rest of the corporates are a little worried saying that almost to put it simply, these data centers are going to suck up all the power.

And everyone is so focused on them that there are start-ups all over the place that has a dream of being the data center energy platform. But what's happening is all these corporates are now getting the leftovers. They're getting left behind and they're going to be price takers. So a lot of them are getting very worried and more proactive about this.

It's coming to the forefront at a CFO level for them, saying that not only are prices going up right now, we are looking at potential high risk and exposure as like literally data centers suck up the power, get the cheaper power and we're left paying for the marginal cost. You pay the higher price. You're not the top priority with the utility, with the regulators.

So they will give the best deal to these data center loads and then you kind of have to pay for marginal cost on top of that. I tend to be an optimist here. So instead of a slow burn over time where we keep fighting incrementally for a cleaner grid, this is going to create a massive catastrophe in the short term, where there's literally an imbalance of power of supply and demand and it's going to force us to get effectively everything in gear.

We have to fix permitting. We have to fix transmission. We have to fix interconnection at a policy level, at a law level, at a business level. If you think about how can we close this gap between supply and demand, it's storage, wind and solar. That's the only thing that makes sense in the next 10 years that you can do in any reasonable time frame. It takes like 30 years to build a nuclear plant. It takes at least 10 years to get a natural gas plant up and going.

If you got permitting, interconnection and all out of the way, you can have a solar plant live in a year. So we're going to need power, and there's going to be no other viable solution like due to like physical constraints of like time that other than solar, storage and wind, and we're going to have to solve that or we're going to have brownouts and very angry constituents all over the place.

Esther Whieldon

Udit said permitting reform for transmission lines and energy infrastructure will be needed to ensure the U.S. can meet growing energy demand from data centers. Congress and the White House have tried to address these challenges for years. Our next guest says there is still Bipartisan support for energy permitting reform. Here's Xan Fishman of the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank.

Xan Fisherman

I'm the Vice President for Energy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. And as the name suggests, our mission is to find good policy ideas, it can get support from both Democrats and Republicans, which there's more of than you might think, but it is challenging as Congress has gotten more bipartisan over time. But we really do find a lot to work on where Democrats and Republicans can find consensus. So we spent a lot of time developing policies, doing convenings, talking to policymakers, talking to industry, making sure that policy ideas will match up in the real world and really work.

Esther Whieldon

And so yes, I guess the question to follow up on that is where do you see room for Bipartisan support when it comes to the energy transition and climate?

Xan Fisherman

Yes. If you're thinking about the most likely climate-related thing that Congress can do in the near term, it's going to be permitting reform. That's where there's broad agreement between Democrats and Republicans that there's a problem that needs solving. And the solutions are actually complicated, and they span across a number of different statutes and laws that need to be modified.

But the good news is that you can do it in a way that's tech neutral that doesn't particularly favor any one technology over another. And that if we do this, it absolutely will result in reduced emissions and better environmental outcomes as well as better economic outcomes.

Esther Whieldon

So talk to me about why this is an important thing to get Congress to address.

Xan Fisherman

So if you want to build energy infrastructure, you need to get a permit. People might assume that getting a permit is something that you can accomplish in the span of some number of months or maybe a year. What they might be surprised to learn is that on average, the big projects actually take over 4 years to get your permits. Some transmission lines take more than 10 years.

And even when you get that permit, you're not necessarily done because then people can sue the government over that permit and that judicial review process often takes many more years and has no defined end date. So there's a huge amount of uncertainty in the permitting process for building energy infrastructure. And honestly, we should be embarrassed by that.

In the United States of America, we should be able to get to a yes or no answer within a year or 2. So fixing that problem is really important. And right now, I think people are focused on multiple different priorities. One of this is energy affordability. One of the reasons our energy is so expensive is that it takes so long to do the permitting because a long permitting process means that the economics of the projects get worse and worse over time.

So interest rates can cause costs to spike, labor costs go up, material costs go up. But also you don't get the energy, right? So if we're thinking about like energy costs, part of that is how much energy are we able to produce. The longer it takes to produce more energy, the more scarcity we have.

The more scarcity there is, the higher prices are going to be. So that's cost, but also environmental outcomes. A bad permitting process means we're not building new stuff. New stuff that we want to build tends to be cleaner than stuff that currently exists.

Esther Whieldon

Just because of technology improvements and that kind of thing.

Xan Fisherman

That's right, technology improvements. So some of it is like renewables, displacing fossil fuels, but some of it is newer fossil fuel infrastructure that's cleaner than older fossil fuel infrastructure. And delays to either of those just means that we're emitting more greenhouse gas emissions, but also more local pollution. So it really is a win-win economically and environmentally if we just have a sensible permitting system where we can do the process, make sure it's safe to bill and get to a yes or no answer in a reasonable amount of time.

Esther Whieldon

Xan went on to talk about where Congress stands in addressing this issue.

Xan Fisherman

So the House has acted. It has sent several bills over to the Senate on a variety of permitting topics. And one of the things to know is that there isn't one permitting problem. There's many, many different permitting problems.

In the Senate right now, there's active negotiations between the Chairman and the ranking members of 2 key committees, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the environment and Public Works committee. Those are the 2 committees in the Senate that have the most jurisdiction over the permitting issues. They're actively negotiating. I'm really optimistic that they're going to get somewhere and come out with a Bipartisan deal.

Esther Whieldon

Okay. Well, we'll see. Do you have any sense of time on when that might happen?

Xan Fisherman

It's hard to say. They've signaled that they're going to try to get something out and into the world to share before August recess. So we'll see.

Esther Whieldon

Is there anything we didn't get to talk about that you wanted to mention or any other areas where you could see potential future possibility for Bipartisan support?

Xan Fisherman

There are certain technology types that really have good bipartisan support, nuclear, geothermal, critical minerals, which are important for so many different technology types. But it's really permitting reform where I'm most optimistic that we can get a good Bipartisan bill over the finish line this year.

Esther Whieldon

Well, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me. It's good to have you.

Xan Fisherman

Happy to be here. Thank you.

Esther Whieldon

Today, we heard about some of the hurdles ahead for climate change and how those challenges might be solved. C first said events like DC Climate Week can create a sense of belonging, connectiveness and collective action that can drive change. This idea of leveraging connections also came up in my conversation with Brandon of the AGU. He said that to navigate times of instability, we need the 3 Cs: courage, connection and creativity.

We also heard about the path forward on climate change amid growing AI and data center demand. As we heard from Udit Garg and Xan Fishman, that path could include permitting reform to allow low carbon and renewable projects to come online faster to meet this demand.

I'd also like to give a big thank you to Sofia Ali, who is part of an early careers impact graduate program at S&P Global Energy. In addition to helping out of the podcast booth at DC Climate Week, Sophia attended some panel sessions and shared her notes with me.

Lindsey Hall

And join us next week as I'll be in Switzerland for the inaugural Climate Week Zurich. All Things Sustainable is the official podcast of Climate Week Zurich, and we'll be releasing special daily episodes throughout the week talking to leaders across the public and private sectors. So please stay tuned. Thanks for tuning this episode of All Things Sustainable. If you like what you heard, please subscribe, share and leave us a review wherever you get your podcast.

Esther Whieldon

And special thanks to our agency partner, the 199. See you next time.