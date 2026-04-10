The rise of billion-dollar US weather and climate disasters

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we're exploring how billion-dollar scale extreme weather and climate disasters in the US are growing in frequency and cost — and what that means for businesses, communities and disaster recovery efforts.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) previously developed and published the billion-dollar disaster report and its related historical database. In 2025, the agency discontinued the research and Climate Central picked up the baton for gathering the data and publishing related research.

Climate Central is a nonprofit made up of climate scientists and communicators, including some former NOAA staff. In March 2026, the organization published the latest report tallying US weather and climate events that caused at least; $1 billion; in damages.

In the episode, we speak to project lead Adam Smith, Senior Climate Impacts Scientist at Climate Central. He explains how the landscape for climate research is evolving in the US and what the business community can take away from past weather and climate disasters.

"We know that extreme events will continue to happen and we need to learn from them," Adam says. "The result will be we're better prepared in the future to minimize the loss of life and property.”

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Physical Climate Risk | S&P Global

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