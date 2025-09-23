Climate Week, meet Fashion Week

Climate Week NYC kicked off just days after New York Fashion Week wrapped. In today’s special Climate Week NYC episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re exploring the intersection of sustainability and fashion in an interview with Peter Majeranowski, CEO and Co-Founder of circular fashion startup Circ.

Circ’s investors include big brands like Patagonia and the parent company of Zara, as well as Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the investment firm founded by Bill Gates. Circ was also a finalist for the Earthshot Prize, which each year awards £1 million to five winners for their environmental solutions.

The apparel sector is a significant source of global emissions, and Peter explains how Circ promotes circularity by recycling clothing. He says that a lot of the technical challenges around recycling have been solved, and unlocking financing is the challenge that keeps him awake at night.

“For the bankers to get involved, they want to see long-term commitments from the brands, and that’s a muscle that just does not exist in this industry,” he says. “That’s the biggest challenge.”

