Climate Week, meet Fashion Week

23 Sept, 2025
Climate Week NYC kicked off just days after New York Fashion Week wrapped. In today’s special Climate Week NYC episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re exploring the intersection of sustainability and fashion in an interview with Peter Majeranowski, CEO and Co-Founder of circular fashion startup Circ.
Circ’s investors include big brands like Patagonia and the parent company of Zara, as well as Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the investment firm founded by Bill Gates. Circ was also a finalist for the Earthshot Prize, which each year awards £1 million to five winners for their environmental solutions.
The apparel sector is a significant source of global emissions, and Peter explains how Circ promotes circularity by recycling clothing. He says that a lot of the technical challenges around recycling have been solved, and unlocking financing is the challenge that keeps him awake at night.
“For the bankers to get involved, they want to see long-term commitments from the brands, and that’s a muscle that just does not exist in this industry,” he says. “That’s the biggest challenge.”
Listen to our coverage from Climate Week NYC here: Kicking off Climate Week NYC in a fragmented global landscape | S&P Global
We'll be back with podcast interviews from Climate Week NYC throughout the week — including our coverage from The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast is an official media partner. You can register free to attend here.
And you can learn more about the event S&P Global is hosting at Climate Week NYC here: Climate Week NYC | S&P Global
Learn more about S&P Global Sustainable1's physical climate risk dataset here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
