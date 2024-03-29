S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
29 Mar, 2024
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re looking at the role that technological innovation will play in finding solutions for the low-carbon energy transition.
This was a big topic at S&P Global’s annual CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, and we sat down on the sidelines of the event with two CEOs running emerging technology companies that seek to facilitate the transition.
We talk with Dr. Jennifer Holmgren about the outlook for innovation. Jennifer is CEO of Lanzatech, a cleantech company that is applying its carbon recycling technology to capture carbon and transform waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. And as part of our ongoing Women in Leadership series of this podcast, she also talks about her path to the CEO role and shares her career advice.
"There were lots of challenges from the first time I told somebody that I wanted to be a chemical engineer, and he literally laughed at me, until today," Jennifer says.
She gives the following advice: "Don't carry any baggage with you. Laugh it off because baggage slows you down and we're not on a journey where you can afford to be slowed down.”
In the episode, we also speak to Dr. Enass Abo-Hamed, CEO and co-founder of H2GO Power, which is working to help facilitate the safe storage of green hydrogen. Enass talks about the challenges of green hydrogen and her advice for yo
S&P Global's CERAWeek conference is one of the biggest events in the energy industry, convening global leaders to talk about energy and transition strategies.
Listen to more CERAWeek coverage here.
Here.
And here.
Read S&P Global Sustainable1's new research "Women in leadership: What’s the holdup?" here.
Listen to our podcast episode featuring Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission here.
Tune into the podcast next week for more highlights from the event.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
Copyright ©2024 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.