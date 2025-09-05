CEO of major Asia-Pacific investor networks: ‘Climate risk is investment risk’

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we’re talking with Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) and the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC).

The networks represent trillions of dollars of assets under management globally. AIGCC is a network of institutional investors in Asia focused on mitigating climate risks and seizing net-zero opportunities. Its parent organization is IGCC, a network for Australian and New Zealand investors to understand and respond to the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Rebecca explains how members across both networks are evolving their approaches to climate, nature and the energy transition.

"We do see this continued support for the transition because investors have done the work. They've been assessing their portfolios. They understand that climate risk is investment risk,” she tells us.

Rebecca discusses how mandatory climate disclosure in markets like Australia and New Zealand are changing the landscape. And she talks about the importance of policy and regulation, which she calls the “biggest game-changer” when it comes to increasing the pace of decarbonization.

The All Things Sustainable podcast from S&P Global will be an official media partner of The Nest Climate Campus during Climate Week NYC. Register free to attend here.

Read a report S&P Global Sustainable1 coauthored with GIC on Integrating climate adaptation into physical risk models.

