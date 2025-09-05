Looking to Learn More?

As companies face mounting pressure to measure, manage, and report on sustainability. The expanded collaboration allows SMEs to access S&P Global’s sustainability data alongside Novata’s flexible technology in a single solution. Together, this collaboration will help even more companies have a robust view of carbon emissions, regulatory compliance, and overall sustainability performance.

Sustainability Solutions Finally Under One Roof

Say goodbye to fragmented processes and systems. Collect, manage, and report sustainability metrics in Novata’s secure platform, from environmental data for GHG calculations to thousands of sustainability data points that inform company benchmarking and supply chain analysis.

S&P Global Sustainable1 brings globally recognized methodologies and deep industry insights. Novata adds flexible data tools, intuitive workflows, and tailored SME support, allowing you to dedicate more time to meaningful outcomes.

Partnership Highlights

“S&P Global Sustainable1 is committed to providing essential sustainability intelligence that meets clients where they are. The expansion of our collaboration with Novata will allow more organizations to access the tools that they need to manage risk, uncover opportunities and report with confidence.” - Thomas Yagel, Head of S&P Global Sustainable1