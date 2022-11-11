Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services

Leanne Todd is Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services (ETSS) in S&P Global Commodity Insights. ETSS pulls together expert capabilities from across the S&P Global enterprise to create unique and forward-looking ways to help clients as they navigate the energy transition.

Previously, Leanne served as Head of Upstream Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In that role, she led the direction on upstream content, software, analytics, research, and insights. Leanne has in-depth knowledge and broad experience across the upstream energy industry, with her focus on leading digital transformation, connecting to the energy value chain & energy transformation.

Her career has spanned leading sales, consulting, analysts, product management and new technology development. Digital transformation strategies and best practices, modern data solutions, GG&E software, commercial and cultural implications to the organization are areas of expertise.

Leanne has held executive leadership positions at IHS Markit and senior leadership roles in energy consulting and software companies. She holds a BA from the University of Calgary.