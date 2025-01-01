S&P Global Offerings
The Council is an independent community of sustainable finance experts specially convened by S&P Global, who represent a diverse mix of profiles and perspectives from investment management firms with more than a quarter of all global assets under management.
Its members meet regularly to discuss trends shaping the sustainability landscape – and to explore the unique business risks and opportunities that may arise from them.
By providing S&P Global with cutting edge insights and expertise, the Council deepens our understanding of industry challenges and best practices – empowering us to supply our clients with the most relevant, essential, and decision-useful sustainability intelligence for investors.
The Council represents a range of institutions across the investment value chain – with over 30 firms spanning more than 20 countries.
Council members are renowned for their high achievements, thought leadership, and expert contributions to the sustainable finance industry.