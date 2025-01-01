What is the Investor Client Council?

The Council is an independent community of sustainable finance experts specially convened by S&P Global, who represent a diverse mix of profiles and perspectives from investment management firms with more than a quarter of all global assets under management.

Its members meet regularly to discuss trends shaping the sustainability landscape – and to explore the unique business risks and opportunities that may arise from them. 

By providing S&P Global with cutting edge insights and expertise, the Council deepens our understanding of industry challenges and best practices – empowering us to supply our clients with the most relevant, essential, and decision-useful sustainability intelligence for investors.

Meet the Council

The Council represents a range of institutions across the investment value chain – with over 30 firms spanning more than 20 countries.

Council members are renowned for their high achievements, thought leadership, and expert contributions to the sustainable finance industry.

Our Members and their Backgrounds