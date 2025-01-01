S&P Global Offerings
As we launch the latest edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, stakeholders are increasingly recognizing that the sustainability challenges facing the world are interconnected: You can’t effectively talk climate transition without considering the implications for nature and biodiversity. A robust energy transition strategy will also weigh the impacts on energy affordability and energy security.
This theme of interconnectedness was on display at the summits that S&P Global Sustainable1 hosted in Paris and Singapore in May, where attendees discussed themes ranging from physical climate risks to net-zero to the energy transition to nature. Throughout these discussions, we heard about the importance of taking a holistic approach to sustainability issues and not treating them in silos.
The research that follows shows how these connections are playing out around the globe and across borders. We look at how rising water stress could have a long-term impact on economic growth in Mexico, and how the world’s major food and beverage companies are approaching water stress and conservation. We also examine the economic and political environment of Chile and Peru, which will play a key role in supplying commodities needed for the energy transition and gauge the risks and opportunities of industrial decarbonization efforts, from the global trade impact of carbon pricing in the EU to the carbon capture, removal and credit solutions.
And underlying it all is the growing understanding of the global economy’s reliance on biodiversity and ecosystem services— a topic we explore in research based on a new S&P Global Sustainable1 dataset.
Events like the wildfires now raging in Canada, which blanketed major US cities on the East Coast in smoke for several days, drive home the point that what happens in one part of the world can have knock-on effects for the sustainability of other industries and jurisdictions.
S&P Global
Former President of S&P Global Sustainable1 and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global Trucost
S&P Global Ratings
Sector Lead
S&P Global Sustainable1
Associate ESG Analyst
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst
Roger Padierna is a research analyst covering political and security risks in Latin America and the Caribbean, focusing on Uruguay, Paraguay, and the English-speaking Caribbean. He joined the Economics and Country Risk (ECR) team at S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2021.
He has an MSc in Environment and Development from the London School of Economics (LSE), and BA (Hons) in International Relations from King's College London.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Equity Research Analyst
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Principal Research Analyst, Gas Power & Climate Solutions
Sara analyses key environmental topics, with a focus on corporate strategies and climate financial risks. As part of the Energy and Climate Scenarios service, Sara investigates private sector resilience to climate change and level of preparedness to manage a low-carbon transition. She also analyses mitigation and adaptation regulatory trends and their implications at regional and national level.
Before joining S&P Global, Sara worked at the European Climate Foundation, where she focused on climate financial risks and the implementation of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations, in close cooperation with the investor community and the civil society. She also worked at Bloomberg NEF, where she focused on clean energy policies and investment, and has other experiences in international organizations, such as the European Union and the United Nations.
Sara holds master's degrees in international relations and in international business from LUISS Guido Carli in Rome and Hult International Business School in London and New York.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Director, Climate and Sustainability Group
Yuejia specializes in the economic drivers behind the low-carbon transition. Her areas of expertise include global compliance and voluntary carbon markets, carbon pricing dynamics, climate finance, jurisdiction-specific climate policy, with a special focus on natural capital and nature-based solutions.
Prior to joining the Climate and Sustainability Group, Yuejia was a director of strategy consulting with the Energy and Natural Resources consulting team, focusing on corporate and company strategies.
Yuejia holds a Bachelor of Science in math and economics, a master's degree in gender and development from the London School of Economics, and a master's degree in economics from Cambridge University, United Kingdom.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Research Analyst, Latin America Country Risk
Veronica Retamales Burford covers political, commercial, security and operational risks in Latin America, with a focus on Peru, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.
Veronica is a Latin America Senior Research Analyst covering political, commercial, operational, and security risk issues for a variety of sectors in the region, including energy, mining, retail, and insurance. She is responsible for the generation of commercially relevant political and violent risks forecasts for Peru, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. Before joining S&P Global, Veronica worked as a Senior Analyst of risk intelligence for a consultancy firm in Canada where she gained extensive experience managing due diligence assignments, and as a Latin America political analyst and journalist based in Chile.
She holds an MSc in Comparative Politics from the London School of Economics and a Journalism Degree from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.
S&P Global Ratings
Credit Analyst
S&P Global Sustainable1
Associate Director
S&P Global Ratings
Research Assistant
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of Climate Markets and Policy Analytics
Roman Kramarchuk leads efforts at Platts to analyze the impacts of the energy transition – driven by policy changes and technology advancements – on the energy sector and energy market outlooks, with a special focus on clean energy (i.e. carbon markets, hydrogen, stationary storage, electric vehicles/alternative transport, renewables, etc.). He oversees the Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks – advising clients on energy transition and long term energy market views (including 2 degree scenarios) – and has led the GHG and North American Environmental Markets Services – offering insights into environmental markets & policies.
Prior to joining PIRA, now part of S&P Global Platts, he was at the U.S. EPA, developing key power plant and industrial emissions regulations at the Clean Air Markets Division. With both PG&E NEG and PA Consulting / PHB Hagler Bailly, he evaluated strategies regarding fuel choice, capital investments and trading. Roman also worked on international projects to develop power markets and regulatory capacity in the former Soviet Union and India. At the Federal Reserve Board, Roman analyzed trends in industrial production.
He has an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in economics and B.S.E. in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
S&P Global Ratings
Leader, Credit Analysis
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Nature Research and Methodology
Gautier Desme is Head of Nature Research and Methodology at Sustainable1, leading the development of new datasets on environmental and climate issues, such as the development of analytics that allow investors and businesses to quantify the nature-related risks in their portfolios and operations. Prior to that, Gautier served in other leadership roles, leading on sovereign carbon risk, green bonds analytics and positive impact.
Gautier started his career at Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in London, first as a credit structurer, then in commodities derivatives structuring, where he designed investment strategies and products across energy, metals and agriculture markets. He developed and issued the first EUTS carbon note in 2010, allowing investors to benefit from arbitrage opportunities in the EU Carbon Allowance market.
Gautier holds a master’s degree in Financial Markets from University Paris Dauphine, and a master’s degree in Environmental Technology from Imperial College London.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Research
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Research Analyst, Country Risk
Carla joined the company in 2014 and covers mainly the Southern Cone countries, with a focus on Argentina and Chile. She has extensive experience in due diligence and consulting projects. She previously worked as a Reporter for El Mercurio newspaper in Santiago, as a Diplomatic Assistant in Chile's Embassy in Paris, and as Programme Officer for Latin America and the Caribbean for The Rory Peck Trust in London. She was also a Latin America Analyst at Aegis Advisory.
She holds a license in journalism and mass communication from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, a master's in geopolitics and international relations from Sciences-Po Toulouse and a Master of Science in global politics from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom. She speaks English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. Originally from Chile, she is currently based in London, United Kingdom.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Quantitative Analyst
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Editor, Thought Leadership,, Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Matt MacFarland is the industry editor for nonbank financial services news at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His coverage includes investment banking, asset management, financial technology and capital markets. A particular focus is equity market structure, which he covered as a reporter for SNL Financial.
Matt holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College.
S&P Global Sustainable1
ESG Innovation and Analytics Manager
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Transition Risk Specialist
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Analyst, Latin America, Country Risk
Johanna Marris is a Senior Analyst for Latin America Country Risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ms. Marris is a Sr. Analyst for Latin America Country Risk at S&P Global, covering political and security risk issues across the region. Before joining S&P Global, Johanna worked as an editor of business intelligence for private media in Chile, where she lived for five years and as a Latin America political analyst for the University of New Mexico. She has an MA in Latin American Area Studies from the Institute for the Study of the Americas; the The University of London where she specialized in Chilean politics; and a BA in English and Hispanic Studies from the University of Sheffield.
S&P Global Ratings
IPF Ratings Americas Sector Lead
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Quantitative Senior Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist
Paul Munday is a Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist at S&P Global Ratings, where he leads and coordinates S&P Global Ratings’ research and application of climate adaptation and resilience analytics. He works at the interface between data and research, leveraging his expertise to help improve clarity of the credit impacts from climate risks.
Paul has over 10 years of experience in both the UK and abroad, providing advice to private and public sector clients across multiple sectors to help mainstream consideration of climate resilience into projects and programmes. Prior to joining S&P Global Ratings, Paul worked in climate risk consultancy.
He is a Chartered Scientist, Chartered Water and Environment Manager and certified expert in climate adaptation finance by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Thought Leadership Senior Writer
Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Sustainable1 Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider. Esther has worked at S&P Global for 14 years and was previously a Senior Reporter in the S&P Global Market Intelligence newsroom where she wrote about climate change, ESG and energy issues. Prior, Esther worked two years as a reporter at Politico and spent several years before that in the S&P Global Platts energy newsroom in Washington, D.C. Esther earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Research Analyst, Climate and Sustainability Group
Xiaonan is a member of Greater China Power & Renewables research team. Based in Beijing, Xiaonan primarily focuses on the Greater China carbon market analysis including national and regional emissions trading schemes (ETS), power sector carbon emissions, climate policies, and CCS. Xiaonan is also responsible for developing China's long-term power demand outlook.
Prior to joining CSG, Xiaonan is a senior analyst with IHS Markit(now part of S&P Global) Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream team, where she leads Greater China crude oil market analysis on supply and demand fundamentals, trade dynamics, and refinery operations. Prior to joining S&P Global(now part of S&P Global), Xiaonan had a short stint with McKinsey & Company as a business analyst.
Xiaonan holds a Master's Degree in Environmental Management from Duke University and a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Management and Technology from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She is proficient in English and Japanese, and is a native speaker of Mandarin Chinese.
S&P Global Ratings
Rating Analyst
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Energy Policy Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Director and Analytical Manager
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Analyst, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Data Scientist, ESG Innovation and Analytics