State Street and S&P Global Trucost Announce ESG Strategic Engagement

Media Release — 19 Apr, 2021 — BOSTON and NEW YORK
Seamless Management of Climate Risk and Opportunity Service Offering Available to State Street Clients Totaling More Than US$40 Trillion in Assets
State Street (NYSE:STT) today announced a strategic engagement with S&P Global Trucost that brings together State Street’s newly announced ESG Risk Analytics and Reporting capabilities and Trucost’s highly regarded climate data and analytics. The agreement will allow State Street to overlay Trucost’s data intelligence on the risks and opportunities of climate change to build on State Street’s existing client-focused ESG services, offering available intelligence solutions to its clients holding assets totaling more than US$40 trillion.
As a result of this engagement, State Street will offer its clients the opportunity to access Trucost environmental data through the reporting and analytics capabilities of State Street’s platforms. This functionality allows clients to access carbon footprint and other environmental data mapped to their portfolios, as well as increasingly influential Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) reporting features, applying Trucost’s Carbon Earnings at Risk, Paris Alignment, and Physical Risk data intelligence. By partnering with State Street, Trucost will be able to more deeply integrate its climate data intelligence into clients’ decision making and reporting.
“This partnership furthers our commitment to offer clients a full complement of ESG analytics and reporting capabilities. Our ESG solutions, coupled with Trucost’s renowned climate data resources, allow State Street to deliver clients the critical data required to help them meet challenging global ESG regulatory guidelines and investor expectations,” said Brenda Lyons, executive vice president and global head of asset servicing products at State Street.
“We are excited to partner with State Street to accelerate the awareness of climate risks and opportunities,” said Dr. Richard Mattison, Former President, Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global Trucost and Chief Product Officer of ESG at S&P Global. “Market frameworks are being developed across many jurisdictions and S&P Global provides integrated approaches for market participants to manage and report on climate and ESG impacts.”
Recent findings leveraging Trucost data* include:
*(Source: S&P Global Trucost: The State of Green Business 2021, GreenBiz Group, 2021)
State Street recently launched ESG Risk Analytics to provide risk management, metrics and target reporting capabilities for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) on a platform that allows clients to effectively measure their carbon footprint and intensity and offers clients monthly, quarterly and annual ESG reporting. The suite of ESG solutions also provides clients regulatory support and data coverage for the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Requirements (“SFDR”). With the Trucost engagement, State Street Risk Analytics will also bring clients support for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), EU Taxonomy, and Sector-Specific Revenue metrics and will expand asset class coverage to include Sovereigns.
“For investment managers and asset owners globally, the demand for ESG reporting and data solutions continues to grow. As this need increases, our ESG Risk Analytics tools, combined with Trucost’s climate data services, are uniquely positioned to help clients meet the evolving global regulatory environment,” said Rick Lacaille, senior investment advisor and global ESG lead at State Street.
As interest from investors continues to grow for ESG integration, State Street’s suite of ESG solutions paired with State Street Alpha℠, the company’s open architecture front-to-back investment servicing platform, brings asset owners and investment managers an integrated, fully automated, end-to-end experience while meeting investment and reporting needs across asset classes.
To learn more about State Street’s industry leading ESG Solutions, click here.
About State Street
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.
Media Contacts
State Street
Ed Patterson
Global Head of Public Relations
S&P Global
Farhan Husain
Head of Global Communications
farhan.husain@spglobal.com