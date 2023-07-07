We find that high IA intensity industry groups do not always outperform ones with low IA intensity on specific talent management metrics, despite the former’s reliance on the creativity and skills of their employees for the research and development (R&D) and product innovation that drive revenue. Examining the performance of peers within high-IA intensity industry groups, however, we find that companies with better human capital management scores generate a larger share of their revenue from innovation, suggesting that good talent management gives these companies a competitive advantage.

Intangible assets and human capital

IAs broadly include brands, patents, goodwill, customer relationships, reputation, R&D and human capital, among other things. Human capital is generally considered the basis for intellectual capital and lays the foundation for social or relationship capital and structural or organizational capital.

Social relationships are both internal and external. The latter includes relations with customers, which can be valued through proxies such as survey-based customer satisfaction. Knowledge assets may be explicit in the form of intellectual property items such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Knowledge assets may also be tacit in the form of know-how or organizational culture. Other proxies used to value intangibles include R&D expenditure to account for the value of knowledge, advertising expenditure to account for brand value, and employee expenditure including training as part of a cost-based approach to valuing human capital.

How significant is the value of human capital compared with other intangible assets? A 2021 article published in the Journal of Financial Economics analyzed the market value of publicly traded firms in the US from 1975 to 2016 and found that labor represented 14% to 22% of market value, knowledge capital accounted for 20% to 43%, and brand capital represented 6% to 25%. Physical capital accounted for the 30% to 40%. The importance of physical capital has decreased substantially over that time, and the percentage values for intangible assets are at the upper end for high-skill industries, the authors wrote.

In the CSA, we assess human capital management through questions on labor practices, health and safety, and employee development. The CSA’s questions on talent ask whether companies offer flexible work hours, working-from-home arrangements, and long-term incentive programs, among other topics. These metrics are important value drivers for industries where R&D is decisive in giving companies a competitive advantage.

Innovation and human capital

S&P Global Sustainable1 data shows that industry groups with high levels of IA intensity are also ones with more revenue generated from product innovation, which includes developing entirely new products and services or improving existing ones. Industry groups related to information technology and the internet economy, as well as those related to the provision of healthcare, biotech and life sciences have particularly high shares of revenue from product innovation. This reliance on innovation makes the quality of human capital and talent management even more important to these industry groups, which require more highly skilled or specialized labor.