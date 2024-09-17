S&P Global Offerings
Here, S&P Global Ratings presents plausible long-term climate scenarios to help illustrate the potential impacts of climate change on credit transmission channels and ultimately on creditworthiness. We incorporate takeaways from climate scenario analyses we have conducted and as further described in our recent white paper "Scenarios Show Potential Ways Climate Change Affects Creditworthiness"
(published July 25, 2024), with the aim of providing possible common ground for similar analyses in the future.
This report does not constitute a rating action.
Published: September 17, 2024
Highlights
The impact of a megatrend such as climate change could be material to the creditworthiness of issuers and debt instruments. Looking at different scenarios can be particularly useful when we have limited visibility of how risks may develop.
Scenario analysis can help provide insights on how transition and physical climate risks could develop by examining how key transmission channels such as investment, losses or business disruption may be affected in different plausible futures.
The nature of the scenarios we may use, our approach to assessing their possible impacts, and the sectors we apply them to will evolve over time. That process will be informed by increased visibility over policy, technology and customer preferences as well as by actions issuers take to adapt and build resilience to the physical impacts of climate change.
Authors
Marion Amiot | Head of Climate Economics, S&P Global Ratings
Alexandre Birry | Global Head of Credit Research and Insight, S&P Global Ratings
Terry Ellis | Global Climate Transition Risk Specialist, S&P Global Ratings
Paul Munday | Global Climate Adaptation and Resilience Specialist, S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Ratings believes that global megatrends can become material to its credit ratings if they affect factors that contribute to its assessment of creditworthiness. Some megatrends have already led to credit rating changes and, depending on how they evolve, may do so in the future.
Climate change is a notable megatrend that can have material impacts on the creditworthiness of issuers and debt instruments (and is already identified as one of the key risks to credit conditions) as a result of transition and physical climate risks. Depending on their specialization and geographic location, economies and sectors can be relatively more affected by transition and physical climate risks in tandem or individually.
Most countries have made commitments to maintain global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century compared with pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees C per the Paris Agreement on climate change. We believe that these commitments — if they result in measures leading toward significant emissions reductions — would likely transform many issuers' operating models, especially as economies lessen their reliance on fossil fuels.
The scale and pace of decarbonization is likely to be uneven across countries and sectors. At the same time, we believe that physical climate risks will materialize — irrespective of today's policy choices. Increasingly frequent and severe physical climate hazards (including wildfires, storms and flooding), chronic events such as changing temperature and precipitation patterns, and rising sea levels will likely impact issuers’ losses and ability to operate, absent investments in adaptation and resilience.
The timing and potential magnitude of harm associated with physical climate hazards can be difficult to estimate and may be intensified by uncertainties. For example, depending on how and when climate hazards occur, the possible impacts would be influenced by various factors, such as the role of insurance coverage and the effectiveness of adaptation and resilience measures. The precise transmission channels to creditworthiness from physical climate risks are therefore often unclear.
Clarity on how and when climate transition and physical climate risks are transmitted to creditworthiness is generally low, considering how the transmission channels tend to be indirect and vary across sectors. Scenario analysis is particularly useful when uncertainties are high — which is generally the case for climate risks — since this tool can provide insights on a range of possible outcomes and highlight potential vulnerabilities.
To understand how different conditions could affect future climate transition risks, our latest white paper explores three plausible scenarios for climate transition risks and four for physical climate risks.
These leverage the S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy and Climate Scenarios and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Shared Socioeconomic Pathways. We do not attribute probability to any scenario being realized. They provide a starting point when analysing climate-related credit transmission channels and are not the only scenarios we may consider.
Credit risk drivers evolve differently under all aforementioned scenarios, with varying potential rating impacts. These may originate from the climate transition as reducing carbon emissions implies shifts in policy, technology, consumer behavior or market pricing. They may also originate from physical climate risks, where disruption of economic activity is mainly through the supply side, while adaptation and resilience investments may reduce some of the impacts but lead to upfront costs.
Some of the main credit transmission channels for climate transition and physical climate risks include business disruption and depreciation of capital (from chronic climate change and acute climate hazards), competitive pressures (public policies and technology), investment needs (due to transition and adaptation) and cost of capital (market pricing).
Over time, we would expect companies and countries to continue to adapt and respond to evolving climate-related risks.
Decarbonization efforts require systemwide changes across technologies and practices that, directly and indirectly, affect all aspects of the economy. Where environmentally friendly technology is not competitive, decarbonization efforts are most likely to come from a shift in policy and demand. Yet this will differ according to countries' constraints and priorities.Overall, climate transition risks are driven by shifts in three key factors: policy, technology, and consumer behavior or market pricing.
While such trends are difficult to foresee, understanding how they may intersect or coalesce in any given scenario can help assess the potential impact on issuers' revenue, costs or other financial metrics. They may be more pronounced for heavy emitting sectors but with potentially broader indirect effects:
The way that physical climate risks may influence creditworthiness usually originates from damage to capital or productivity impairments. Capital is destroyed when acute risks materialize, such as storms and flooding. Productivity is impaired when chronic risk events occur, such as heat waves or droughts. The impacts may be direct or indirect and/or emerge over different timescales depending on the sector:
These impacts can be difficult to foresee and may be intensified by uncertainties. For example, depending on how and when climate hazards occur, the possible impacts would be influenced by various factors, such as the role of insurance coverage and the effectiveness of adaptation and resilience measures. The impacts of rising global temperatures will not be evenly distributed. Lower-income and lower-middle-income countries are more at risk than wealthier economies and are less ready to cope.
With this in mind, we believe that climate-adaptation financing will become as important as climate transition financing in protecting wealth and lives over the next few decades. Slower decarbonization pathways may also make adapting to certain physical climate risks more difficult.
Scenario analysis helps us understand the possible channels through which climate change may influence creditworthiness. While often looked at in isolation, climate transition and physical risks are intrinsically linked across different scenarios. More rapid decarbonization will lead to less physical risks globally in the medium to long term. By contrast, the potential impacts of physical climate risks are set to increase as long as emissions continue, even if decarbonization is underway.
The nature of the scenarios we may use, our approach to assessing their possible impacts, and the sectors we apply them to will evolve over time. That process will be informed by increased visibility over policy choices, technological developments, and changes in customer preferences as well as by actions issuers take to adapt and the idiosyncrasies of specific sectors, among other factors.
We do not view these scenarios as exhaustive. Instead, they serve to provide common ground for future scenario analyses we may carry out. This allows us to revisit these initial considerations after gaining further insights and knowledge through our own research and data sources or through market engagement.