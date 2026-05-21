Powerful tropical cyclones — known as hurricanes in the North Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific — are among the most deadly and destructive natural disasters on the planet. Understanding them can help protect lives, homes and businesses.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through the end of November, and for 2026, the seasonal hurricane model from the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence forecasts a best estimate five hurricanes (5%-95% confidence 2-9), with two (5%-95% confidence 0-4) of them reaching major hurricane status.

Hurricane intensity is labeled on a range from Category 1 on the low end up to Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, and major hurricanes are defined as Category 3 and above.

The hazard forecast that follows is relevant for many stakeholders, from residents and municipalities to property owners, businesses, and energy production facilities along the US Gulf Coast, US East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Islands. The information is also relevant to insurers and investors with portfolios located in these regions. We forecast that these stakeholders will have reduced risk to property and infrastructure damage and financial loss in 2026 compared to long-term averages. However, it’s crucial to be aware that even with a reduced forecast, intense hurricanes can still impact coastal communities, causing severe damage.

To put some additional context around what’s at stake here, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office (NOAA) tallied 403 weather and climate disasters from 1980 through 2024 that each resulted in costs of $1 billion or more, with a total cumulative cost of more than $2.9 trillion. Of all those $1 billion-plus weather disasters, tropical cyclones/hurricanes caused the most damage, at more than $1.5 trillion total with an average cost of $23 billion per event. Hurricanes also caused the most deaths — more than 7,200 since 1980.

NOAA discontinued its billion-dollar disaster report in 2025 and Climate Central picked up the baton for gathering the data and publishing related research. Climate Central is a nonprofit made up of climate scientists and communicators, including some former NOAA staff.

Listen to an episode of S&P Global’s All Things Sustainable podcast about the latest report on billion-dollar US weather and climate disasters: The rise of billion-dollar US weather and climate disasters | S&P Global