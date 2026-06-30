Coffee and cocoa supply chains have suffered pressures from climate risk directly impacting yields through increasing climate-driven diseases. These pressures are creating structural production deficits and heightening price volatility, squeezing profitability for Latin American coffee growers and West African cocoa producers, who together account for about half of global coffee and cocoa production.

Production gaps are widening, driven by climate-induced yield declines and extreme weather events

Frequent extreme weather and inelastic commodity demand are causing price fluctuations, highlighting the need for climate adaptation and mitigation in supply chains to build resilience. In the next 20 years, coffee and cocoa production from key producers will note a ~10%-30% production gap caused by climate change under the SSP2-4.5 medium climate scenario, which is expected to result in global average temperatures rising by 2.7 degrees C (2.1 degrees C-3.5 degrees C) by the end of the century. This does not account for extreme weather events. When you add extreme weather event probability on top of this ongoing risk, the yield losses are significantly amplified. For example, in Ivory Coast, by 2050, drought and wildfire risk will intensify across the major cocoa‑growing regions — San Pedro, Nawa, Gbokle (35% of total production). In addition, prolonged drought conditions are amplified by the yearly Harmattan winds, which bring exceptionally dry, dusty air that accelerates moisture loss from both soil and vegetation. Similar impact will be noted in Ghana, where by 2050, 65% of the cocoa-producing region will be under drought stress. In Latin America, Brazil’s top producer of arabica coffee, Minas Gerais, with 70% of national production, will note increasing drought hazards by 2050 in the western portion of the state, which is part of the Cerrado biome and has an extended dry season. Whereas, in Colombia, more rainfall due to La Niña causes soil waterlogging, increasing the risk of pluvial flooding and landslides. This is concerning given that most of Colombia’s coffee is cultivated on the Andean foothills and other steep terrain.

Production gaps result in direct trade impact, especially for European importers, as well as deforestation risks posing non-compliance with the EUDR

African cocoa and Latin American coffee producers are responsible for 60% and 30% of global exports, respectively. As an implication from changing climate and extreme weather events, European importers face the highest risk from cocoa and coffee shortages, as the European Union (EU) alone imports 40%-60% of total exports from Africa and Latin America. While producer prices are impacted by various factors, such as currency depreciation, global market prices, geopolitical situation and demand drivers, cocoa and coffee producers have noted some significant shifts in weather that have historically tightened supply and created price spikes in the last 10 years. For example, for arabica coffee, in 2020 unusual frost in Brazil has impacted about 11% of the country’s total arabica coffee supplies. The frost was considered the worst since 1994 and lasted two years, eventually impacting 20%-30% of the crops. In Colombia, the prolonged La Niña phenomenon that lasted 2.5 years reduced coffee supply by almost 24% between 2019 to 2022.

For cocoa, heavy rains in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana between 2023 and 2024 caused plant rot, reducing yields by about 50%. In the absence of additional pesticides and fertilizers, the prices continue to remain high before they normalize.